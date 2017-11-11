New Age indie duo The Sophisticated Psychos release debut album 'Take Us Home'

THE SOPHISTICATED PSYCHOS

-- The New Age indie duo known as The Sophisticated Psychos have released their debut official album, "Take Us Home." The record has been proudly published on the K1111 independent music label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Combining entertaining hooks with razor-sharp production and a compelling message of empowerment, "Take Us Home" is the record to put The Sophisticated Psychos on the map for 2017 and beyond.Los Angeles' The Sophisticated Psychos cite as main artistic influences Sade, Sting, Janis Joplin, Tupac Shakur, Stevie Nicks, Eminem, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Motown, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Holiday, Mozart, Beethoven, Jazz, Blues, Jewel, Mariah Carey, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Blink 182, Sublime, Broadway Musicals, Andy Warhol, and Basquiat.They have been described as "a New Age indie duo who combine the elements of early hip hop with modern synth and live stringed instruments to create a very big cinematic sound experience."Based on the world-famous Sunset Blvd., The Sophisticated Psychos are Kyriaki, female poet, songwriter and co-producer, and Nicky Scorpio, male vocalist, co-producer and songwriter of the album. Notably, Stevie Blacke is the famed arranger and multi-instrumentalist who teamed up to co-produce and engineer the sound of the album, "Take Us Home."Nicky Scorpio says of the record, "The sound we're bringing is groovy and fun while sending a message of positivity and transformation. The vision of the music is to celebrate the imperfect journey of life and to show the truth and connection that we all share."Asked to elaborate on the themes of their new record, The Sophisticated Psychos write: "A smile. A new belief. A need to share this with a friend or family member wcj going through a tough time or someone in need of unconditional Self-Love. Our message is the power of healthy love through music. The Sophisticated Psychos are promoting mental health awareness through music, art and expression."The concept of "unconditional self-love" plays a central role in the songwriting of "Take Us Home.""Our album is sharing Unconditional Self-Love," write The Sophisticated Psychos. "So important, rarely discussed. Weird beliefs around this subject. We want to bring more light to self care, self education and empowerment. How to love ourselves more, appreciate everything that is US and to be kinder to ourselves; to know the importance of abuse, how to heal ourselves from the PTSD and trauma we all share."The group goes so far as to say the teaching of unconditional self love is the founding principle of the record."We birthed this music to inspire people to create," they write, "to always think BIGGER, and to know the power of vulnerability, which in today's society is very outside the box. From our hearts and experiences to yours.""Take Us Home," the debut album from The Sophisticated Psychos, is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerhttps://www.thesophisticatedpsychos.com/