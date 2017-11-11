News By Tag
Greener Housekeeping Expands Residential Cleaning Services into Lee County
Greener Housekeeping provides various type of cleaning services in Collier and Lee County.
• House cleaning service
• Green cleaning service
• Home-watch service
• Pressure Washing service
• Home Organizing service
• Office Cleaning service
After serving the Naples area for a number of years, Greener Housekeeping expanded their services into Fort Myers and Marco Island in response to customer needs. In addition to offering outstanding home cleaning services in Naples, we now offer a comprehensive range of services to the entire Fort Myers, Bonita Springs and Marco Island area including also pressure washing, home Organizing and home-watch services.
"Greener Housekeeping is thrilled to be a part of the Collier and Lee County communities and we are encouraged by the interest we have received so far", says Zoltan Pischinger, co-founder of Greener Housekeeping.
"We welcome Greener Housekeeping to our area as they have shown to be a leading provider in the residential cleaning industry" said wcj Barbara Smith, a local resident in Bonita Springs.
Greener Housekeeping is offering all new customers in Collier County a COMPLIMENTARY deep cleaning during the initial 3-month period It's a win – win situation", said Zoltan Pischinger, co-founder for Greener Housekeeping.
If you are interested in learning more about Greener Housekeeping, visit http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com/
Based in Naples, FL, Greener Housekeeping serves premiere communities in Collier and Lee counties with high-class house cleaning and home-watch services.
