Katrina Foley Supports ARTventure -- the free 2-day art event
ARTventure is billed as "a fusion of the arts and entertainment" and has more of a polished, Segerstrom-Center-For-The-Arts vibe.
"As a representative of the Costa Mesa City Council, and an avid art lover, I was thrilled to see first hand the amazing work and Vision of Andrea Marr & Rocky Evans and the Costa Mesa Cultural Arts Committee on Friday [November 10, 2017] at ArtVenture at SOCO and The OC Mix," said Katrina Foley.
Foley commented wcj that "hundreds of people enjoying art, a creative space, and community. This is exactly why I love City of Costa Mesa. Our diversity and creative culture is our strength."
Whether you're are an artist yourself or a patron of the arts, all creative minds a welcome and there is no admission fee.
It all happens this weekend, November 10 & 11, at SOCO and the OC Mix – featuring performing arts, food and drink, artist exhibits and creative, hands-on activities. Learn more here: https://www.iheartcostamesa.com/
**Katrina Foley served as Mayor 2016-2017 and continues to serve on the Costa Mesa City Council. In 2017 as Mayor, she has led the council under her leadership formed a committee charged with developing plans to make the city more walkable and bike friendly as well as having the Cultural Arts Committee work on a Master Plan for the Arts. Katrina continues to be an Ambassador for Costa Mesa promoting the arts, local businesses, restaurants, and our amazing parks.
***Paid for by Foley for Mayor 2018 Committee ID #1397432
Katrina Foley for Mayor 2018
***@katrinafoley.com
