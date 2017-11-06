News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Molisse Realty Group exclusive agent for All Things REAL ESTATE
Comprehensive guide to buying and selling real estate, authored by Walter Hall, offered at no cost through Molisse agency.
Walter Hall, a Norwell resident and author with decades of real estate experience, today announced the release of the 4th edition of his book, All Things REAL ESTATE, as well as an exclusive arrangement with Brian Molisse, founder and owner of the four-location Molisse Realty Group. Hall and Molisse have created a pilot program designed to provide advanced training of real estate agents in the practice of their profession, as well as providing home buyers and sellers with the information they need to make the best possible sale or purchase decisions.
Molisse Realty Group will use the book as a means of helping educate the buying and selling public. With a normal retail value of $9.95, All Things REAL ESTATE will be made available free to home buyers and sellers, compliments of the Molisse Realty Group.
Molisse said, "I feel so strongly about the value of this book that my agents and I want to share it with anyone who may one day become a home buyer, or home seller." The book will be available through the Molisse Realty Group offices in Marshfield, Scituate, Weymouth, and Manchester-by-
Molisse went on to say, "Over the years we have learned that many home buyers, sellers, and renters know little about the actual process, which can cost them significantly."
He added, "This means that, without the proper knowledge, home buyers and sellers are making decisions in the dark, relying on others. We have adopted All Things REAL ESTATE as the basis of our professional practices, because it describes in non-technical language the key steps in the selling, buying and renting process.
Molisse Realty Group agents will provide a complimentary copy of the book to each prospective buyer and seller. In addition, for a limited time, anyone wishing to order a copy can do so by calling 781-837-5600, or visiting www.MolisseRealty.com/
Hall will meet with Molisse Realty Group agents on November 16 to conduct an orientation session on how to best use All Things REAL ESTATE in their real estate relationships.
Molisse added, "There is no obligation on the part of anyone who requests a copy of this book. And no matter what real estate agency a person is doing business with, we are glad to provide this important educational offering."
About Molisse Realty Group
Molisse Realty Group was launched in 2008 by Brian Molisse, owner/broker and principal. From the beginning, his mission was to operate a full-time, full service real estate office that is dedicated to the principles of honesty, integrity, and hard work. The company has grown to include more than 85 agents and staff and four locations: Marshfield (https://molisserealty.com/
Molisse Realty Group is a Realtor Office and its professional affiliations include membership with the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR), the North Shore Association of Realtors (NSAR), and the South Shore Association of Realtors (SSR). Brian Molisse is an active participant with the associations. He served as PASS/SSR President in 2015. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the Plymouth and South Shore Association and is also a PASS/SSR Honor Society Member. Currently Molisse serves on the board of directors of the NAR and MAR. He also serves on the board of directors for the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.
About Walter Hall
Walter Hall is a Norwell, MA, resident, a veteran of the United States military, and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire. Upon graduation, he went on to build three successful businesses from scratch. The first, Walter Hall Realtors, became one of the largest real estate companies in New England. From this original company, he developed The Hall Institute of Real Estate which provided advanced real estate training to the most prominent real estate firms in the nation, as well as for many state Realtor Associations. He also developed Relocation Resources International, which grew into one of the largest employee relocation firms in the nation which, on an annual basis, handled the sale, purchase, mortgage financing and rental of the homes of more than 10,000 relocating employees throughout the United States and around the world. He is the author of five books on real estate and professional practices, and is a sought after speaker and consultant. He has been featured and quoted in media outlets including Boston's Channel 4, The Boston Business Journal, Banker & Tradesman, the Patriot Ledger, and the Mariner/WickedLocal weeklies.
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse