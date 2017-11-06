 
News By Tag
* Teenage Actors
* Free Talent Agency
* Talent Search
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876


Brasov Talent Agency Will Award New Contracts. Application Deadline: December 15

 
 
Brasov Talent Agency Banner
Brasov Talent Agency Banner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Teenage Actors
* Free Talent Agency
* Talent Search

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* Hollywood - California - US

Subject:
* Projects

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Nov. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Film director and Executive in Charge of Brasov Talent Agency, Mr. Bruno Pischiutta, announced today that the Agency is looking to expand its international roster in order to include additional (male and female) English speaking teenage film actors.

The Agency is unique and here are some of the reasons why:

• No age limit;
• No cost to the talents;
• Beginners are welcome;
• Free training;
• May be cast in Global Film Studio's films;
• May be cast in other American and European productions.

Getting signed with Brasov Talent Agency, a Division of Global Film Studio Inc., is the way to start and international film acting career.

Ms. Daria Trifu, film producer and General Manager of the Agency, adds: "Our Agency is looking for determined young talents who aim to pave the Hollywood Walk of Fame with their wcj names in the near future. We are opening our door to everyone and no experience is required. We call on aspiring actors to contact us, from any country of the world, and we will carefully consider all inquiries."

Here is a 12-minute video presentation of the Agency and it's services. Watch the video and find out how to apply:

https://youtu.be/jMqwQnKVGjU



Brasov Talent Agency has an exclusivity agreement with Global Film Studio to provide the actors for the feature films produced by the company. The decision to contract new film actors comes in lieu of Global Film Studio's availability of roles in its upcoming movies.

The Agency's services are not limited to in-house productions. Its talents are also proposed for parts to major American and European film production companies and assisted, step-by-step, throughout the stages of initial casting to contract negotiation/signing and to production.

All interested talents may contact Bruno Pischiutta at:

b.pischiutta@rollywood.org

Their e-mail should contain pictures, basic data and contact information.

Contact
Brasov Talent Agency
b.pischiutta@rollywood.org
End
Source:
Email:***@rollywood.org Email Verified
Tags:Teenage Actors, Free Talent Agency, Talent Search
Industry:Movies
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brasov Talent Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share