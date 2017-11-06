News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brasov Talent Agency Will Award New Contracts. Application Deadline: December 15
The Agency is unique and here are some of the reasons why:
• No age limit;
• No cost to the talents;
• Beginners are welcome;
• Free training;
• May be cast in Global Film Studio's films;
• May be cast in other American and European productions.
Getting signed with Brasov Talent Agency, a Division of Global Film Studio Inc., is the way to start and international film acting career.
Ms. Daria Trifu, film producer and General Manager of the Agency, adds: "Our Agency is looking for determined young talents who aim to pave the Hollywood Walk of Fame with their wcj names in the near future. We are opening our door to everyone and no experience is required. We call on aspiring actors to contact us, from any country of the world, and we will carefully consider all inquiries."
Here is a 12-minute video presentation of the Agency and it's services. Watch the video and find out how to apply:
https://youtu.be/
Brasov Talent Agency has an exclusivity agreement with Global Film Studio to provide the actors for the feature films produced by the company. The decision to contract new film actors comes in lieu of Global Film Studio's availability of roles in its upcoming movies.
The Agency's services are not limited to in-house productions. Its talents are also proposed for parts to major American and European film production companies and assisted, step-by-step, throughout the stages of initial casting to contract negotiation/
All interested talents may contact Bruno Pischiutta at:
b.pischiutta@
Their e-mail should contain pictures, basic data and contact information.
Contact
Brasov Talent Agency
b.pischiutta@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse