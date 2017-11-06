Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Alpha Contact" Written By P.K. Hawkins In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Alpha Contact" written by author P.K. Hawkins and narrated by Peter Coffin in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Alpha Contact" written by author P.K. Hawkins and narrated by Peter Coffin in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!One week ago, the human race learned they were not alone in the universe when a mysterious ship appeared in orbit around Earth. All attempts to contact it have failed. That's where Captain James Bernhard comes in. As the lead military officer in charge of what is called the Alpha Contact Contingency, he will lead a team of scientists and special forces operatives in a recommissioned space shuttle to wcj explore the gargantuan alien spaceship.But there is something else on board the alien craft, something perhaps more deadly than the massive invasion force waiting in stasis. A life-form is on the ship that can take over and control others. Paranoia will run deep, and not everybody is what they seem....