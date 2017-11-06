eSchools Africa Set to implement electronic and Smart Schools capabilities For Plateau State

Contact

-- eSchools Africa Initiative, a schools connectivity initiative ran in Nigeria by eSchools Africa Nig Ltd, in partnership with the Plateau State Government under the leadership of Gov. Simon Lalong is set to commence connectivity of all Plateau State public secondary schools. The project which will be implemented through a 5 year implementation plan, will kick off within the next few weeks, with a pilot scheme of 40 schools across the 3 senatorial districts in the first year to be driven alongside by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (Secondary School Section) and the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT.The scheme which delivers fully equipped computer laboratories, fully automated school ERP portals to handle school administrations with e-learning capabilities with student and staff training programs, is the first of its kind to be embarked by any state Government in the country.In a statement by the Project Director of eSchools Africa Mr Michael Uyeh, eSchools Africa LLC is set to deliver a robust suite of connectivity solutions for schools in Plateau State to enable them attain the "smart school" wcj status within a very short period, to nurture a generation of tech savvy youths in the state, this is set to add value to the RESCUE Administration and the desire of Gov. Lalong to turn Plateau State into a tech hub for the entire west African sub-region.Also as part of the scheme, eSchools Africa in conjunction with the State Government is setting up a technology incubation centre (TIC) to locally assemble the eSchools Africa laptop computers, and other software and hardware essentials to be used in the State. In view of this the State Government through her youth's empowerment scheme will sponsor some youths in the State to the eSchools Africa turn-key factory in China to study on the assembly line, the computer assembly process, in a bid to transfer the knowledge back home.eSchools Africa flagged off its ''Mission 5000 Schools across Africa project" a few months earlier, Plateau State is the first State Government in Nigeria to be a beneficiary. Other locations currently ongoing is Busekelo at Mbeya Tanzania, as well as Accra Ghana which is set to come online in January 2018.