GCC Exchange, the leading remittance and foreign exchange brand announces its presence in Singapore!
We are a fast growing money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solution brand for individuals and businesses.
Speaking on the added network, Mr. Mukesh Himatlal, General Manager at GCC Exchange, said, '' Now our customers in Singapore can also experience the range of services which GCC Exchange is known for, since its inception in 2005. Adding our presence in Singapore will bring more convenience to our customers and will further strengthen the global network of the brand.
He further added, GCC Exchange offers a number of services and each service are well aimed at making the experience of our huge customer base extremely easy. The entire team of the company is striving to perform better every day. Well, that is also one of the mottos of GCC Exchange.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Senior Officials of GCC Exchange, Special Invitees and the Media.
GCC Exchange Singapore Branch Address:
GCC Exchange- Peninsula Plaza ( Remittance Service )
111 North Bridge Road
#06 – 14/15/16
Peninsula Plaza
Singapore - 179098
Tel : +65-65600673
Email: gccpeninsula@
GCC wcj Exchange- The Arcade ( Money Changing Service)
11 Collyer Quay
# 02-23A, The Arcade
Singapore – 049317
Tel: +65-62240760
Email: gccarcade@gccexchange.com
About GCC Exchange:
Known for providing prime solutions for money transfer, remittance and foreign exchange GCC Exchange has clients across the globe. Owing to the commitment the brand shows towards their work they constantly contend to serve the clients better than expectations. Established in 2005 GCC Exchange has come a long way and yet there is a lot to cover that the company believes in. Providing exceptionally well services with hassle free procedure and transparency has been the fundamental objective of GCC Exchange.
For more information log on to www.gccexchange.com | www.gccexchange.sg
