 
News By Tag
* Animal Abuse Registry
* Animal Rights
* Cat Killer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Harrow
  Middlesex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765


Brighter Tomorrow Renews Call For Animal Abuse Register

Would An Animal Abuse Registry Have Prevent ed Greater London Cat Killer?
 
 
Brighter Tomorrow Logo
Brighter Tomorrow Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Animal Abuse Registry
Animal Rights
Cat Killer

Industry:
Home

Location:
Harrow - Middlesex - England

HARROW, England - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Brighter Tomorrow Limited is aware, through various media reports, of a horrific cat killer in Greater London. It is Brighter Tomorrow's understanding that there is a risk the individual may target vulnerable girls and vulnerable women.

This report along with other reports of animal abuse demonstrates the need for a robust UK wide animal abuse registry. Maxine Berry Managing Director of Brighter Tomorrow and owner of Justice for Chunky petition has stated:

"There is an established link between animal cruelty and violence against people. Now is the time the UK follow other countries like the United States by establishing an animal abuse register, that is open as possible, and updates wcj the Animal Welfare Act to provide for longer prison sentences. Without increasing the personal economic cost of being arrested for animal cruelty, horrific crimes like this will continue and put all of us at risk. I call on this government to take the bold step and pass a comprehensive animal welfare law that includes longer sentencing with an animal abuse registry."

Finally, Brighter Tomorrow Limited (UK) questions if this crime would have occurred if an animal abuse register with longer sentences would have occurred. Even if it would have, Brighter Tomorrow Limited (UK)  believes the information a registry could provide might have helped those investigating this crime to arrest the individual sooner. Without an animal abuse registry, according to Maxine Berry, our pets and us are less safe.

To find more about the animal abuse registry work of Maxine Berry and Brighter Tomorrow, please visit our website at, https://brightertomorrow.info and our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JusticeforChunkyCampaign/

Media Contact
Brighter Tomorrow Limited (UK)
Brian Berry
admin@brightertomorrow.info
End
Source:
Email:***@brightertomorrow.info Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brighter Tomorrow Limited (UK) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share