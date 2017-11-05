News By Tag
Brighter Tomorrow Renews Call For Animal Abuse Register
Would An Animal Abuse Registry Have Prevent ed Greater London Cat Killer?
This report along with other reports of animal abuse demonstrates the need for a robust UK wide animal abuse registry. Maxine Berry Managing Director of Brighter Tomorrow and owner of Justice for Chunky petition has stated:
"There is an established link between animal cruelty and violence against people. Now is the time the UK follow other countries like the United States by establishing an animal abuse register, that is open as possible, and updates wcj the Animal Welfare Act to provide for longer prison sentences. Without increasing the personal economic cost of being arrested for animal cruelty, horrific crimes like this will continue and put all of us at risk. I call on this government to take the bold step and pass a comprehensive animal welfare law that includes longer sentencing with an animal abuse registry."
Finally, Brighter Tomorrow Limited (UK) questions if this crime would have occurred if an animal abuse register with longer sentences would have occurred. Even if it would have, Brighter Tomorrow Limited (UK) believes the information a registry could provide might have helped those investigating this crime to arrest the individual sooner. Without an animal abuse registry, according to Maxine Berry, our pets and us are less safe.
To find more about the animal abuse registry work of Maxine Berry and Brighter Tomorrow, please visit our website at, https://brightertomorrow.info and our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
Brighter Tomorrow Limited (UK)
Brian Berry
admin@brightertomorrow.info
