Oil painting by Scottish abstract modernist William Gear (1915-1997) will lead Bruneau & Co. auction

An oil on canvas landscape painting by the Scottish-born abstract modernist William Gear (1915-1997), titled Paysage, Mai 50 (May Landscape, 1950), is the expected headliner in a 436-lot auction slated for Nov. 25th by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers.