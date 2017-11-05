News By Tag
Paranormal Romance Author, E J Brock will be signing books at Black Girl Passion Chicago Experience
"Please stop by, I guarantee you'll be blessed. The book I'll be showcasing is the archangel, Jeremiel ) in Brock's Sanctioned Mate Book series #4)...the one I won Author of The Year for, with Romance Slam Jam." ~ E J Brock
About Eva J. Brock: EJ Brock was born in Chicago, Illinois, but raised in Gary, Indiana. She is a student and teacher of the Bible; and other spiritual writings. She has used her insight and knowledge to penned one dynamic spiritual warfare sage, wrapped in two series: "A Spirit Mate Love Story" - and - "A Sanctioned MateSeries."
Although the epitome of romance, both of her series are wrapped around steadfast faith while fighting spiritual warfare. Her unique writing style allows her characters to be flawed, as they navigate their ways through life's spiritual journey (race). In both of her series angels are not living in the glass darkly, but amongst God's 'so' loved humanity.
While her series may be extremely edgy, they are written with the symbolic gospel theme, "There has never been redemption without the shedding of blood."
About Beneficience.com Virtual Prolific Personage PR
BENEFICIENCE.com PR is a Beverly Hills/Hollywood launched world-class boutique for virtual new media & public relations operation catering to accomplished entrepreneurs & tastemaking clientele in a carousel of business markets and industry categories.
