Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

Paranormal Romance Author, E J Brock will be signing books at Black Girl Passion Chicago Experience

"Please stop by, I guarantee you'll be blessed. The book I'll be showcasing is the archangel, Jeremiel ) in Brock's Sanctioned Mate Book series #4)...the one I won Author of The Year for, with Romance Slam Jam." ~ E J Brock
 
 
E J Brock to attend Black Girl Passion Chicago Experience Nov. 11th, 2017
 
OAK PARK, Ill. - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Award-winning paranormal romance author E J Brock will be signing book at the Black Girl Passion Chicago Experience at 178 Forest Avenue, in Oak Park, IL November 11th, 2017

About Eva J. Brock: EJ Brock was born in Chicago, Illinois, but raised in Gary, Indiana.  She is a student and teacher of the Bible; and other spiritual writings.  She has used her insight and knowledge to penned one dynamic spiritual warfare sage, wrapped in two series: "A Spirit Mate Love Story" - and - "A Sanctioned MateSeries."

Although the epitome of romance, both of her series are wrapped around steadfast faith while fighting spiritual warfare.  Her unique writing style allows her characters to be flawed, as they navigate their ways through life's spiritual journey (race).  In both of her series angels are not living in the glass darkly, but amongst God's 'so' loved humanity.

While her series may be extremely edgy, they are written with the symbolic gospel theme, "There has never been redemption without the shedding of blood."

GET CONNECTED with EVA J. BROCK at her website and socially online: http://www.aspiritmateromance.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eva.j.brock

MEDIA wcj BOOKING: Eva J. Brock is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. Brock's media contact information + official publicist of record (Beneficience.com PR) is published below at "The Desk" eMail Desk@Beneficience.com.

Follow Brock's PR News at https://Beneficience.com PR

Check out Brock's recent appearance on Entrepreneurship LIVE Show for Domestic Violence Awareness Month > https://www.facebook.com/EntrepreneurshipLIVE/videos/1991170367821066/

About Beneficience.com Virtual Prolific Personage PR | (Beneficience.com)

BENEFICIENCE.com PR is a Beverly Hills/Hollywood launched world-class boutique for virtual new media & public relations operation catering to accomplished entrepreneurs & tastemaking clientele in a carousel of business markets and industry categories. Bond is merited at one of LinkedIn's Best PR Consultant's for 2016 and 2017; one of the Top 100 Women to connect with on LinkedIn; and a seasoned Amazon.com bestselling entrepreneurship author, who values her popular tag as an industry "Olivia (PR)ope of one's PR hope & scope & PR Host Doing The PR Most!"

CONNECT with BENEFICIENCE.com PR Web Presence where her clientele content like that of Ms. Eva J. Brock, is showcased 24/7/365 at http://beneficience.com, on Instagram at http://instagram.com/beneficiencepr_beverlyhills, Facebook: /BENEFICIENCE,

LinkedIn: /Beneficience PR (company) and Twitter @Beneficience

