Enlightened Capitalists Are Transforming The World AND Creating A Better Future
Learn how you can join the movement and become a more Enlightened Capitalist and influence positive ripples of impact at the Enlightened Capitalist Virtual Summit.
We cannot continue to deplete our natural resources, pollute, take advantage of people and destroy our health, society, and planet.
Instead, we need to focus on BEING Good, DOING Good and DOING Well while we balance People, Purpose, Performance, Profit, and Planet and this is the focus of the Enlightened Capitalist Virtual Summit Nov 28, 29 and 30th.
The good news is that there is an increasing appetite for transformation as we awaken to the effects of our past decisions.
Individuals are choosing to support businesses which share similar beliefs and values.
Consumers are speaking with their wallets and, when given a choice, employees are choosing employers who provide meaningful work in a supportive environment where they can develop their skills.
And, as we've seen recently with the #MeToo movement to end aggressive, abusive and sexist behavior, we're at a tipping point when it comes to what people will tolerate in the workplace, at school, and in their communities.
From a business perspective, sustainability is a $12 trillion opportunity and as consumers and business leaders we can, are and will continue to make a difference by making decisions that support the UN's 17 SDGs.
Hosted by Enlightened Capitalist Founder, Carol Wain, this pitch-free Virtual Summit features speakers from Canada, the US, the UK, Singapore, and Switzerland. Each presentation delivers at least 3 takeaways and/or action items that attendees can use in their lives and businesses immediately.
"Enlightened Capitalists are connecting, collaborating and co-creating solutions to the problems we created with our "take, make, waste" and "profit at any cost" mentality," said Carol Wain, "and as more individuals awaken to the need for a change in approach, we at Enlightened Capitalist, are here to provide the education, support, and advocacy to help them implement transformation in a balanced and positive way."
The Enlightened Capitalist Virtual Summit (http://summit.enlightenedcapitalist.org/
Day 1 continues with a focus on the individual, Day 2 is about the organization, and Day 3 is about sustainability.
The Virtual Summit covers the following topics:
Nov 28
· Fundamentals of Enlightened Capitalist Workshop (4 hours) – Carol Wain
· Being Good in the Midst of Chaos – Richard Schultz
· The STRESS-Factor in Change – Dr. Ulwyn Pierre
· Leadership from the Heart – Robert Clancy
· Forgiveness at Work – Marion Neubronner
Nov 29
· Keynote: Power of Human Connection – Rebecca Murtagh
· Ecological Profitability:
· Creating a Business Case for Sustainability Your CFO will Love - Part 1 – Dr. Bob Willard
· Creating a Business Case for Sustainability Your CFO will Love - Part 2 – Dr. Bob Willard
· How to Close your Profit Leaks to Fund Your Higher Purpose – Anne C. Graham
· The Power of Storytelling in Your Enlightened Capitalism Quest – Donna Lendzyk
· Generate your Noble Cause: Empowerment through Purpose – Kevin Gangel
· Common Good Capitalism is Inevitable – Dr. Terry Mollner
· Shhh... The Values Economy is Here ... – Alan Williams
Nov 30
· Keynote: Terrific Trends for Enlightened Capitalists:
· Connecting your employees to nature to improve organizational well-being, performance, and sustainability wcj – Tabi Jayne
· Sustainability Narratives & Communication Strategies that Support C-Suite Decision Making – Minto Roy
· Imagining a New Energy Company – Suzanne West
· Doing Business, Doing Good – Sophie Wisbrun
· 10 Keys to ECO- Entrepreneurship – Jeff Golfman
· Supporting, Empowering and Magnifying People Doing Amazing Things to Create a Better World – Ravinol Chambers
· What Have We Learned? - The Virtual Summit Wrap Up – Carol Wain
Most speakers are available immediately after their session to answer questions.
For more information and to reserve your tickets go to http://Summit.EnlightenedCapitalist.org
About Enlightened Capitalist: Enlightened Capitalist, a division of World Incentive Network Inc (WIN), promotes business reinvention to create tomorrow's business today - a business which IS good, DOES good and DOES well.
Enlightened Capitalist is a movement, an association, a community and it's a tribe of dedicated members who are making positive ripples of impact by focusing on people, purpose, performance, planet, and profit.
Enlightened Capitalist fulfills the roles of the connector, marketer, educator, advocate, community organizer and additional voice for our members.
