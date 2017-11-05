 
Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

Beckatt Solutions Showcases 3D Printing Technology at STEM Expo Kick-Off Events

The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 14th at the Gail Borden Library, Rakow Branch, and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library, Main Branch
 
 
ELGIN, Ill. - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Beckatt Solutions, a leading Midwest provider of 3D printing technology and services, will demonstrate 3D printing technology at the School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events on November 14th and 15th.  Beckatt Solutions Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Michael Storey, will be present to showcase 3D printing technology, 3D printers and sample printed parts.  3D prints made from plastic, resins, paper and even carbon fiber and other composites, will be on display for attendees to examine, and demonstrations of the Ultimaker 3 3D printer will be available for attendees.

The Beckatt table will demonstrate the capabilities of a variety of 3D printing technologies, including popular methods such as FDM, SLA and SDL, and will display a variety of models printed on 3D printers.  "We are excited about representing the 3D printing world at the District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events" said Michael Storey.  He added "These events give us the opportunity to not only show students and parents samples of 3D printed parts, but to educate the attendees on a variety of 3D printing methods, and to demonstrate to those in the education sphere about the advantages of implementing 3D printers in their curricula".

The U-46 STEM EXPO is an opportunity for K-12 students to create a project in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, and present to critiquing, fellow students, families, and community members.  Students are encouraged to explore a question or concept that interests them, create a project, and share their learning with their community.  Volunteer Judges will provide a critique of each participant's project.  This year, the STEM Expo will take place on Saturday, February 24th, 2018 at Bartlett High School.  More information is available at www.u46STEMexpo.com.  The purpose of the STEM Expo is to share scientific work.  Participants will get valuable feedback on their project, but no places or prizes will be awarded.  For more information, contact the Office of K-12 Science & Planetarium at 847-888-5000 ext. 5312 or 5313, or contact Debbie Perryman (debbieperryman@u-46.org) or Sara Rodriguez-Horn (sararodriguezhorn@u-46.org).

The Kick-Off Events take place on November 6th (Bartlett Public Library), November 10th (Poplar Creek Library), November 14th (Gail Borden Library, Rakow Branch) and November 15th (Gail wcj Borden Library, Main Branch).  All are from 6:00-8:00 pm.  Students and their families will be able to explore all areas of STEM, engage and experiment with next-generation technologies, exchange innovative ideas with friends and start planning their projects for the Expo in February.

About Beckatt Solutions

Located in Elgin, IL, Beckatt Solutions is a leading Midwest US distributor of 3D printers, print materials and supplies, scanners and software. The company is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and services.  Co-founders Matthew Pray and Michael Storey founded the company to increase the number of 3D printers, and expand 3D printing services and partners in the Midwest.

For more information, contact Michael Storeyat 630.206.3993 or mstorey@beckatt.com, or visit Beckatt Solutions online at www.beckatt.com.

http://u46stemexpo.com/

Michael Storey
6302063993
mstorey@beckatt.com
