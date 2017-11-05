Spate Radio Launches New App With Music, News and more
Spate Radio Launches New App for hip hop news, music and pop culture news.
Spate Radio App
BRONX, N.Y. - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Spate Media is always expanding and looking for new ways to reach millions of people around the world. They launched a new radio app called Spate Radio. The app can be found on googleplay, applestore and Blackberry mobile store. What separates the app from many of the other radio apps is you get exclusive content like celebrity listening sessions, interiews, unsensored music, general hip hop news, pop culture news and much more. Spate Radio was launched in 2006 and quickly became one of the most popular hip hop podcasts. Now Spate Radio is a radio station and app. Spate Radio reaches over 600k music fans worldwide because they are a podcast, live streaming and online radio station. "We wanted to expand the Spate Radio brand whily bringing the new app technology to our new listeners, we also want to bring more exclusive celebrity content to our app very soon" says the founder of Spate Media Antoine King. If your interested in contributing celebrity content to the Spate Radio app you can contact them at their official wcj website. Get more information by visiting the Spate Radio official website. http://www.spatehiphoppodcast.com
Spate Media is a digital marketing and branding company founded in 2006. Spate Media has since launched a radio app, online radio station and online TV websites. They are also expanding into film, record label and artist management.