News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
KCA Services Hires New Air Conditioning Specialist
While at UTSA, Craven, was the president of ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers). He studied the design, engineering, and aerodynamics of what contributes to heating and cooling a room. "There is just so much that goes into it," Craven says. "We even went to the AT&T Center, where the Spurs play and analyzed it. [Did} you know there is ice underneath the court? Yep, they just put a layer of insulation and then the court on top of it. It's crazy. That's what interests me: everything that goes into keeping something a certain wcj temperature"
Aside from ASHRAE, Craven also participated in something a little more philanthropic. "The project was called MonoMano Cycling Adaptive Technologies,"
Looking at the technical aspect, Craven has about 10 years of HVAC experience under his belt. He is eager to get to work. When asked what excites him about the position, he states, "KCA gives me the opportunity to create my own success. I feel like there is such a support system within the company."
KCA Services
136 Industrial Dr.
Boerne, TX 78006
830-816-1879 (Boerne)
210-698-8520 (San Antonio)
830-995-3404 (Comfort)
www.KCAServices.net
Contact
KCA Services
***@kendallcountyair.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse