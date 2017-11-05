 
Make A Splash This Holiday Season With Bajakini Helping Veterans

 
 
HOUSTON - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Bajakini Swimwear In honor of all military past and present, Bajakini Swimwear will be offering a 20% off discount site wide today only. Bajakini will donate an additional 20% of all profits made today, to the Wounded Warrior Project. We thank all veterans from the bottom of our bikini loving hearts for all you do for this great country.

Why you should buy a Bajakini today!

We wanted to show our love and appreciation we have for our veterans the only way we know how, through swimwear! We have chosen to work with the Wounded Warrior Project through the donation of our swimwear sales today. We love the WWP because, "The unemployment rate of post 9/11 veterans is 6.2% and veterans make up 12% of the adult homeless population." (dosomethingorg (http://dosomething.org)) The WWP offers career and VA benefits counseling to help get these numbers down. "70% of homeless veterans suffer from substance abuse and 50% experience mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which makes it harder to maintain relationships and hold down a job." The WWP offers mental health support to help our warriors have a "well-adjusted mind through interactive programs, outdoor rehabilitative retreats, and professional services." (Wounded Warrior Project.)

Without our military veterans, Bajakini would not be here today. These veterans have given us Americans, the freedom and opportunity to pursue the American dream. There are currently over 2 million female veterans in the United States. Lets support these incredibly empowering women and men veterans today!

Check us out at www.bajakini.com (http://www.bajakini.com).

Use wcj code: ILOVEVETERANS to get 20% off site wide. Every purchase made today, November 11th, we will donate an additional 20% of our profits to the Wounded Warrior Project! Help us spread loving good vibes one Bajakini at a time!

Who is Bajakini?

Bajakini is a luxury swimwear label based in the Caribbean and manufactured in Brazil using sustainably sourced materials. We are a vibrant, fun loving brand that believes every women is beautifully wild in her own way. Our mission is to empower women by helping them feel beautiful and confident in the skin they are in, as well as spread love & light by raising awareness for the problems in the world in a positive way.  What better way to support our mission today than help spread the word of the importance of our United States Veterans! We chose the Wounded Warrior Project because they are second to none when it comes to the help and support our veterans need when they return home.

Help us spread love & light around the world, one Bajakini at a time.

A massive thank you again, to all of our veterans from the bottom of our bikini loving hearts.

SOURCE Bajakini Swimwear

www.bajakini.com
