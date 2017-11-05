News By Tag
Cultivate Wins Top Top Tech Startup To Watch at 2017 NC Tech Awards
The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program, recognizing companies and individuals who have characterized excellence, innovation and leadership.
"We're honored to have received the NCTA Top Ten Tech Startup to Watch wcj Award. To have our growth and innovation recognized by the NCTA is humbling especially among the other amazing companies," according to Joe Bell, CEO of Cultivate.
"Since 1995, the NC Tech Awards has honored excellence and innovation throughout North Carolina, representing the best and brightest," said Brooks Raiford, president and CEO of NCTA. "As a winner, Cultivate has distinguished itself as a peer-leader and we are proud to recognize them as a 2017 NC Tech Awards winner."
Cultivate is marketing revolutionized. By leveraging the robust amount of data available and advances in artificial intelligence, Cultivate replaces the jobs of marketers. With minimal input from users, the entire marketing process is automated, increasing businesses' sales and bringing loyal followers to their brand.
For more information visit http://www.cultivate.social
Contact
Mike Hayes
***@cultivate.social
