Universal Pest Control Partners with Competitive Advantage Marketing

Competitive Advantage Marketing will provide Business Fuel customer Retargeting & Remarketing systems to Universal Pest Control to deliver the right message… to the right person… at the right time... during the full buying cycle.

-- Todd Stebleton, the owner of Universal Pest Control, has launched a new program to greater server Volusia and Flagler county areas.UNIVERSAL PEST CONTROL is locally owned and operated by the Stebleton family since 1994.Universal Pest Control serves the cities of Daytona Beach, Deland, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach, Port Orange, and surrounding communities in Volusia County. Our services are also offered in Bunnell, Flagler Beach , Palm Coast, and surrounding communities in Flagler County. Monthly, Quarterly, Annual & Tubes-In-The-Wall Pest Control ProgramsIn addition to residential and commercial pest control programs, Universal Pest Control can protect your home, business, or boat from termites. Services include foundation perimeter treatments to prevent and control subterranean termites, and tent fumigations to control drywood termites and other wood destroying organisms. Bonds are available following each treatment. Fumigation services are also available to treat bed bugs.We are proud of our customer oriented philosophy. Your questions are always handled with a high degree of integrity, honesty, and openness. More and more businesses are looking for Reputation Management, Building and Marketing solutions in the United States. wcj "With Competitive Advantage Marketing's Business Fuel program, our staff will now be able to target hot prospects who are actively shopping for our products and services," said Todd Stebleton.PO Box 251425 ∙ Daytona Beach ∙ FL 32125 ∙ p: 386.256.6917 ∙ f: 386.492.1813MichaelGrady@CompetitiveAdvantageMarketing.comTo Learn More .... Watch our [ENCORE] Live Training