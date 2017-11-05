 
News By Tag
* Retargeting
* Remarketing
* Pest Control
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ormond Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765


Universal Pest Control Partners with Competitive Advantage Marketing

Competitive Advantage Marketing will provide Business Fuel customer Retargeting & Remarketing systems to Universal Pest Control to deliver the right message… to the right person… at the right time... during the full buying cycle.
 
 
HowItWorks
HowItWorks
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Retargeting
* Remarketing
* Pest Control

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Ormond Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Todd Stebleton, the owner of Universal Pest Control, has launched a new program to greater server Volusia and Flagler county areas.

UNIVERSAL PEST CONTROL is locally owned and operated by the Stebleton family since 1994.

Universal Pest Control serves the cities of Daytona Beach, Deland, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach, Port Orange, and surrounding communities in Volusia County. Our services are also offered in Bunnell, Flagler Beach , Palm Coast, and surrounding communities in Flagler County. Monthly, Quarterly, Annual & Tubes-In-The-Wall Pest Control Programs

In addition to residential and commercial pest control programs, Universal Pest Control can protect your home, business, or boat from termites. Services include foundation perimeter treatments to prevent and control subterranean termites, and tent fumigations to control drywood termites and other wood destroying organisms. Bonds are available following each treatment. Fumigation services are also available to treat bed bugs.

We are proud of our customer oriented philosophy. Your questions are always handled with a high degree of integrity, honesty, and openness. More and more businesses are looking for Reputation Management, Building and Marketing solutions in the United States. wcj "With Competitive Advantage Marketing's Business Fuel program, our staff will now be able to target hot prospects who are actively shopping for our products and services," said Todd Stebleton.

PO Box 251425 ∙ Daytona Beach ∙ FL 32125 ∙ p: 386.256.6917 ∙ f: 386.492.1813

MichaelGrady@ CompetitiveAdvantageMarketing.com

To Learn More .... Watch our [ENCORE] Live Training
3 Ways to Get Buyer Traffic | HVAC Case Study
http://businessfuel.club/HVAC_Case_Study

Contact
Competitive Advantage Marketing
Michael Grady
***@competitiveadvantagemarketing.com
End
Source:UNIVERSAL PEST CONTROL
Email:***@competitiveadvantagemarketing.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share