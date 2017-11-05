Thornbury Software LLC announces the release of two games for Android

Contact

Thornbury Software LLC

***@thornburysoftware.com Thornbury Software LLC

End

-- Thornbury Software LLC proudly announces the release of two of their games for the Android Google Play Store: 'A Day at the Carnival' and 'Shooting Range''Shooting Range' is our best selling game now available on Nintendo Wii U, the Windows Store and for Windows PC which is our version of the street fair/carnival shooting galleries. It's my personal favorite! From shooting breakable plates, moving duck-shaped targets, cans and balloons this game is simple, clean fun for the whole family!'A Day at the Carnival' is another version of the many street fairs which we've attended only without the annoying crowds, noise and the hawkers. Try your skills at dart throw, knocking down wcj milk jugs and more! Check it out!! This is a simple, clean fun game which the whole family can enjoy and is also available on the Nintendo Wii U, Windows Store and PC.Our games page has other games which we've produced while our website has much more to offer from books, music, our popular video series 'The Garden Show' plus other games and software not listed here!