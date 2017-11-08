New Litigator Enhances Leading Law Firm's Capabilities

Sudevi Mukherjee-Gothi joins Pallett Valo as a Partner to lead their Insurance Defence Law Practice

Sudevi Mukherjee-Gothi

-- Pallett Valo LLP, the largest business law firm in Peel Region, is pleased to welcome Sudevi Mukherjee-Gothi as a Partner to their firm and as the leader of their Insurance Defence Law Practice.Sudevi represents corporations and insurers in defence of civil liability claims. Her focus is on occupiers' liability, motor vehicle liability and the defence of professional liability (pharmacists, veterinarians, lawyers and independent adjusters). Sudevi also has experience in large environmental contamination cases, product liability cases, property damage claims, and providing coverage opinions. Sudevi's broad trial experience is an asset to her clients, for those cases that cannot be resolved using alternative dispute resolutions methods. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Sudevi worked at a prominent Canadian Insurance company.According to the head of Pallett Valo's Litigation Practice, Ted Evangelidis, "Sudevi brings 15 years of knowledge and experience in Insurance Defence Litigation to the firm, and represents a new skill set that allows our reach to be expanded wcj to more of our institutional clients and their insurers. This area of law is important to us because all business owners are either insured or self-insured for claims and liabilities that may arise during the course of their business. Having Sudevi on board puts the firm in a position to better service the needs of our clients."In addition to her insurance defence capabilities, Sudevi's experience as a commercial litigator gives her a sound understanding of the business and commercial issues that everyday businesses face which allows her to be a trusted advisor for clients as well.Evangelidis concluded, "We are thrilled to be adding the depth and expertise Sudevi brings to the table to round out our firm's service capabilities and to provide our already prominent litigation group with greater bench strength."Pallett Valo is the largest business law firm in Mississauga, whose roots in the community go back to 1948. The firm practices in the areas of: business law, commercial litigation, commercial real estate, construction, insolvency & corporate restructuring, employment & labour, and wills, estates, & trusts. The firm has 38 lawyers, including 13 partners, 25 associates and 47 support staff. It was recently voted as a Top 10 Regional Law firm for the fourth time in four successive surveys sponsored by Canadian Lawyer Magazine.