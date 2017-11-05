News By Tag
Drink for a Cause Nov. 16 with The Bruery and Free Wheelchair Mission's First-ever Charity Night
Following the newest 'Share This™' beer release, The Bruery will host a charity night to celebrate Free Wheelchair Mission's distribution of one million wheelchairs in developing countries.
From noon to 10 p.m. The Bruery will donate $1 from every full pour, growler fill or bottle to-go of any beer from the Share This imperial stout series. These beers include treatments with mint and chocolate, orange and chocolate, mole spices — and new this fall, a very limited, bourbon barrel-aged special edition made in honor of Free Wheelchair Mission giving 1,000,000 wheelchairs to people with limited mobility in the developing world.
The first of the Share This series to be aged in Bourbon barrels, Barrel-Aged Share This features one of The Bruery's signature techniques: bourbon barrel-aging, lending notes of semisweet chocolate, coconut, vanilla and subtle char to the rich imperial stout base.
Starting at 6 p.m., patrons will also enjoy a special screening of the yet-to-be-released documentary, "Because No One Should Have to Crawl," narrated by Sam Waterston, best-known for his role on the TV show Law & Order. The documentary is part of the award-winning public television series "Visionaries,"
The documentary film chronicles the organization's 16-year journey starting in founder Don Schoendorfer's Santa Ana garage to delivering wheelchairs around the world. The documentary concludes with the grand finale — a trip to Peru this past summer to give the millionth wheelchair to a 12-year-old girl who desperately needed mobility due to an illness that left her mentally and physically impaired. Watch a preview of the film here: https://youtu.be/
The wcj events are free to the public to attend. The Bruery Tasting Room is located at 717 Dunn Way, Placentia, CA 92870. The Bruery Terreux Tasting Room is located at 1174 North Grove Street, Anaheim, CA 92806.
In addition to the Charity Night proceeds, The Bruery donates $1 of every bottle produced of the entire Share This imperial stout series, to charity. This partnership began last year with the launch of The Bruery's Share This series, which is a limited release brew pairing special ingredients and treatments from around the world with a local organization working for a great cause. To date, the partnership has raised $100,000 for Free Wheelchair Mission with the previous releases of the popular Share This: Coffee and Share This: Mole – equaling more than 1,200 lives changed through the gift of a wheelchair.
The Share This series of imperial stouts are available to enjoy on draft and in bottles from both Placentia and Anaheim tasting rooms. A limited supply of bottles are on sale via TheBrueryStore.com to pick-up from The Bruery, or receive by delivery (in CA only). The series (excluding the bourbon barrel-aged treatment) is also available on draft and in bottles at craft beer establishments within The Bruery's national distribution footprint of 29 states, including Washington, D.C. This holiday season, share a beer with a friend and give the gift of mobility to help the 70 million people worldwide in need of a wheelchair.
Learn more about The Bruery's special release Barrel-Aged Share This imperial stout here: http://www.thebruery.com/
Learn more about Free Wheelchair Mission here: https://www.freewheelchairmission.org/
Media interested in attending the event, please contact Delaine Moore, HKA Marketing Communications, at delaine@hkamarcom.com or 714-426-0444.
About Free Wheelchair Mission:
Free Wheelchair Mission (FWM) is a humanitarian, faith-based, nonprofit organization that provides wheelchairs at no cost to people with disabilities living in developing nations. In collaboration with a network of like-minded partners, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than one million wheelchairs to those living with a disability in 93 developing nations since 2001, providing dignity, independence, and hope through the gift of mobility. Learn more at freewheelchairmission.org.
About The Bruery:
ABOUT THE BRUERY®, BRUERY TERREUX® and OFFSHOOT BEER CO.™
The Bruery was founded in 2008 by Patrick Rue, now a Master Cicerone®, after he found homebrewing to be of greater interest than law school. Innovation has driven The Bruery to create one-of-a-kind barrel-aged, sour and experimental beers since its inception. In 2015, The Bruery moved its sour beer production to the Bruery Terreux co-brand in Anaheim, CA, while The Bruery continues to craft non-sour and spirit-barrel aged beers at its original site in Placentia, CA. In 2017, Offshoot Beer Co. was born, specializing in hoppy beers packaged in 16-oz. cans, released in limited supply and sold directly to fans for fresh enjoyment. Become a member to gain access to The Bruery family's most limited releases via TheBrueryStore.com.
