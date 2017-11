Annapolis Shakespeare Company presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL world premiere in new theatre

A Family Holiday Tradition and part of 2017-2018 inaugural season in ASC's new theatre.

ASC's World Premiere of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Contact

Sally Boyett, Artistic Director

Annapolis Shakespeare Company

***@annapolisshakespeare.org Sally Boyett, Artistic DirectorAnnapolis Shakespeare Company

End

-- Annapolis Shakespeare Company (ASC) will present a world premiere adaptation ofby Charles Dickens, adapted by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken and directed by Donald Hickenat ASC's new theatre located at 1804 West Street in Annapolis, MD. Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet To Come as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. This world premiere captures the magic and joy of Dickens' Yuletide classic with Annapolis Shakespeare Company's signature flair.The production is directed by award-winning regional director Donald Hicken. Hicken is a Resident Director of Annapolis Shakespeare Company where he recently directedand. A Tony Award® finalist educator and director, Hicken also received the 2000 Helen Hayes Awardfor Outstanding Director of a Resident Play,. Hicken has directed nineteen productions at Everyman Theatre including the upcomingHe has staged galas featuring Ray Charles, Ben Vereen, Tony Bennett and George Burns. He was Department Head of Theatre at The Baltimore School for the Arts from 1979 - 2015. Hicken was a founding board member of The Baltimore Theatre Alliance, served on its Advisory Board and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of The Hippodrome Foundation.Broadway actor Brian Keith MacDonald stars as Ebenezer Scrooge. MacDonald is a Resident Company Member who has been featured in over a dozen ASC productions, most recently as Poe in ASC's. Broadway credits includewith Al Pacino.Also featured is ASC Resident Company Member Laura Rocklyn as Mrs. Cratchit, Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Dilber. Rocklyn was recently seen as Alice in ASC's world premiere of. Her extensive theatre credits includeat The Folger Theatre. TV/Film credits include The Fox TV Seriesas Abigail Adams.ASC's world premiere ofis adapted by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken and follows their recent successful adaptation of the world premiere of. The production is directed by Helen Hayes Award© winning director and Tony Award ® nominee Donald Hicken, projections designed by Joshua McKerrow*, choreography and sound design by Sally Boyett*, lighting design by Adam Mendelson*, costume design by Sandra Spence*, and voice and dialect coaching by Nancy Krebs*. The production is stage managed by Resident Stage Manager Justine Cerruto.*indicates Annapolis Shakespeare Company Resident DesignerVisit us at http://www.AnnapolisShakespeare.org ASC's 2017-18 Season continues withby Noel Coward and directed by Sally Boyett, which runs. Experience what happens when a comfortable marriage in a peaceful English village is turned upside down by a seance and a visitor from the other side.is Noel Coward's comic masterpiece!by Tennessee Williams and directed by Donald Hicken with Sally Boyett runsis a modern American classic of great tenderness, charm and beauty. Tennessee Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to fascinate audiences around the world.with Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter, directed/choreographed by Sally Boyett with music direction by Marc Irwin. The production runs. With romance, comedy, sophistication, and behind-the-scenes high jinks,combines the irreverent humor of two brilliant writers: Cole Porter and William Shakespeare.OUTDOOR PROGRAMMINGby Moliere runs. Moliere's Commedia-inspired masterpiece centering around the classic conflict between love and money. ASC's sixth annual production to be presented Tuesdays in the outdoor courtyard at Reynolds Tavern.by William Shakespeare and directed by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken runs for three weekends in, Friday-Sunday at 7:30pm.is a delightful comedy about young love with a surprise ending, performed under the stars. The production is ASC's third annual epic outdoor Shakespeare!ASC's CONCERT and CABARET SERIESMusic Direction by Marc IrwinSpend a delightful evening with ASC artists and special guests enjoying some of the most beautiful music written for the Broadway stage! Enjoy the comfort and intimacy of ASC's new Cabaret space, full bar and jazz ambiance. Reservations recommended.December 10, 2017 at 7:30pm -featuring Sally Boyett along with members of ASC's resident company with special guest RACHELLE FLEMING.January 7, 2018 at 7:30pm -January 22, 2018 at 7:30pm -January 29, 2018 at 7:30pm -TICKETSTicket prices range from $30-$65. Box office: 410-415-3513. www.AnnapolisShakespeare.orgABOUT ASCAnnapolis Shakespeare Company (ASC) is a not-for-profit, professional theatre company engaging the community with bold, re-imagined, entertaining and accessible interpretations of Shakespeare and the classics. ASC is a proud member of theatreWashington/Helen Hayes© awards and the Shakespeare Theatre Association, an international association of theatres dedicated to producing Shakespeare's work.Responding to these new initiatives and this major step forward for Annapolis Shakespeare Company, Sally Boyett further explains: "The new theatre will provide us the facility to suit our Broadway aesthetic and allow us the opportunity to move our work and our company to the next level and beyond in order to realize our vision to become the regional destination for Shakespeare and the classics."