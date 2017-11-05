News By Tag
Timothy Smallwood, AIA, LEED AP Joins The Danielian Team As Director
Tim will champion the growth of the firm's rapidly expanding multifamily portfolio and further enhance existing technical capabilities.
In his new position at Danielian, Tim will inspire and help lead our teams of planners and architects while simultaneously working alongside clients, facilitating design and planning solutions for each of their project needs. "Tim's demonstrated success and diverse portfolio of work in residential, commercial, retail, live-work, mixed-use, and education will be a tremendous asset to the DA Team," said John Danielian, AIA, Principal at Danielian Associates. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our firm and be a part of this next generation and exciting new culture that is emerging at DA."
Tim comes to Danielian Associates from Robert Hidey Architects, where he served as Director of Community Amenities/Project Director. Prior to RHA, Tim enjoyed time at MVE, LPA, and several other highly regarded, award-winning architecture firms in Orange County. He received a bachelor's degree wcj in architecture from the University of Southern California and completed the Light Construction and Development Management Program at the University of California - Irvine. Tim is an active member of both the AIA California Council's - Housing Congress and the AIA Orange County Chapter and will serve as the Chapter's President in 2018.
About Danielian Associates
Led by a new generation of architects, Danielian Associates continues to earn esteem as one of the world's most sought-after residential architecture and planning firms. For nearly 50 years, the Danielian team has planned and designed trend-setting, forward-thinking homes and sustainable communities in 44 states and 15 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.danielian.com
