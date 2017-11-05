 
Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

Azpen Innovation - Named CES 2018 Innovation Award Honoree

 
 
PLANO, Texas - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- AZPEN INNOVATION - NAMED CES 2018 INNOVATION AWARD HONOREE

AZPEN INNOVATION, a developer of Alexa integrated and Wireless charging products for Qi enabled devices, today announced its "DockAll Wireless Charging Sound Hub" has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Smart Energy category.  Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, engineers, and members of the trade media to honor outstanding designs and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

The "DockAll" is an innovative, all-in-one docking station that wirelessly charges smartphones, tablets, and devices enabled with Qi wireless technology.  Equipped with two full-size USB ports combined with "Qi" wireless, the DockAll can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously.  It features dual-channel NFC 5-Watt Bluetooth 4.0 speakers, a built-in microphone, and a MicroSD card slot which supports cards up to 64MB. Manage your audio, volume, and tracks directly from your device or from the DockAll's front panel capacitive-touch controls. The dock itself supports' devices up to 13 inches wide and positions at an upright, 60-degree angle, ideal for viewing as your device charges. The 3 vertical 5-watt coils, charges through most third party cases and compatible with popular "Qi" enabled smartphones including: Samsung, LG and iPhone 8, 8+ & X.

"We're honored to be one of the select few companies to be recognized for this prestigious award," says Jim Hu - CEO of Azpen Innovation.  "In today's consumer electronic market, it's important to diversify, plan-ahead and create products that are unique, yet practical for everyday use. That's why since it's inceptions in 2015 the DockAll has gone through countless revisions and improvements to become the all-in-one charging solution that it is today.  Plans to expand the DockAll line with Alexa voice controlled features are scheduled to release in early wcj 2018."

Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace. Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting-edge tech products and services coming to market. Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL.

Azpen Innovation's "DockAll" will be on display at CES 2018, January 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 4, #36167.   For more information or to arrange an interview contact Andy Alfaro at aalfaro@azpenpc.com

Andy Alfaro
972-525-0992
***@azpenpc.com
