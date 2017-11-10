New Single From Yung Dom Titled No $ense

Sonorous Records Inc. is releasing a new single from Yung Dom featuring Van Laurren titled No $ense

No $ense

Contact

Sonorous Records Inc.

Ivan Cavric

***@sonorousrecordings.com Sonorous Records Inc.Ivan Cavric

End

-- Sonorous Records Inc. has scheduled a worldwide digital release of a new single from Yung Dom featuring Van Laurren titled "No $ense" for November 14, 2017.Dominique Jones AKA Yung Dom is an upcoming artist hailing from Bridgeport,CT. Yung Dom has been gaining his attention from his work with French Montana's own 'Cokeboy Brock' & also rap artist Grafh. He's starting to make waves having released three projects in just one year. Yung Dom's work ethic separates him from most of his peers.Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking wcj to break into the major scene.Operations and Production: ​We have a team of digital operations and physical production experts managing our partner's digital content and physical inventory to be set up, formatted and optimized properly, so your music reaches as many destinations as possible, in the most efficient and transparent way available.Sales And Marketing: Our dedicated sales & marketing team focuses on making sure your content receives maximum exposure by creating impactful campaigns and executing them via excellent direct relationships with hundreds of digital and physical outlets worldwide.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8O07OAP7RY