-- As Official Floral Partner to Bobsleigh CANADA Skeleton, Bloomex will be providing all florals for the BMW IBSF World Cup being hosted in Whistler, BC on November 24-25. 2017. The provision will include podium bouquets for race winners to be given during the medal ceremonies, as well as floral arrangements for the VIP areas at the venueBMW IBSF World Cup 2017/2018 kicks-off November 9/10 in Lake Placid, New york. The event includes eight events in five disciplines:Women's Bobsleigh, 2-Men and 4-Men Bobsleigh, Women's and Men's Skeleton. Bloomex customers can lend year-round support to Canada's bobsleigh and skeleton athletes by using the donation code BCS15 at checkout for any order at Bloomex.ca. This code ensures that 15% of product purchase wcj will go to BCS in support of training and programs."We are excited to be providing the flowers for the BMW IBSF World Cup for the second year in a row," says Mark Camphaug, Director of Marketing at Bloomex Canada. "Canada's team looks great and it will be a really fun event!"Bloomex is the largest florist in Canada. Orders are taken and processed through the company's site at www.bloomex.ca or by phone, and then delivered to customers via local courier. In addition to flowers, Bloomex offers a variety of other gift items including plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, sweets and treats, balloons and other items. The company serves Canada, the US, and Australia.Bobsleigh CANADA Skeleton is a non-profit organization and the national governing body for the sports of bobsleigh and skeleton in Canada. With the support of its valued corporate partners ­ Karbon, Driving Force, Calgary Stampede and Conceptum Sport Logistics ­ along with the Government of Canada, Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee. Bobsleigh CANADA Skeleton develops Olympic and world champions. Please visit us at www.bobsleighcanadaskeleton.ca