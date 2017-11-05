 
Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

Music, Dance, Cosplay Highlight Entertainment At Wizard World Comic Con Austin, November 17-19

Trivia, Magic, Games and Prizes, Ongoing Live Shows, Combat Demos, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
 
 
WW Entertainment Stage
WW Entertainment Stage
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- From a variety of music styles, trivia, magic, dance and personality Kato Kaelin introducing it all, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its new non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Austin, November 17-19 at the Austin Convention Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the events. All of the entertainment is included free with any admission to the show.

"We want Wizard World Austin attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs," said John Maatta, Wizard World CEO. "Whether it's live music, magic, dance and art demonstrations, it will be wall-to-wall entertainment all weekend. These are in addition to the celebrity sessions, creator panels and other topical programming fans have come to expect at Wizard World events."

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Austin entertainment lineup are:

• Musicians Carlos Abraham (piano, Friday), Drew Pierce (acoustic, Saturday), The Damn Torpedoes (70's, Saturday), Rock it Man Entertainment  (dueling Piano, Sunday), One Note Stand (a capella, Sunday)
• Cos-Spray, a duo of performers combining music, dance and art (Friday, Saturday)
• Wizard World Karaoke (Friday)
• Cosplay meetups for Justice League (Friday); DC universe, Star Wars and WWE (Saturday); and Marvel (Sunday)
• Wizard World Welcome Party (Friday, 9:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.) at Hops and Heroes 1108 E Cesar Chavez St., with Drink 'N Draw plus music, drinks, food and fun, free with Wizard World wristband
• Wizard World After Party (Saturday, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.) at the Blind Pig Pub- 317 E 6th St., with live Music, DJ, Drink Specials. 21+ and free with Wizard World wristband
• Dance troupes including Austin Acro Art (acrobatic, Saturday), Punjabbawockeez (all-Male, fusion, Saturday)
• Magic by EPIC Entertainment (Saturday)
• Trivia and DJ spinning all weekend
• Costume contest for adults (Saturday) and kids (Saturday and Sunday)
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage

The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/austin.

Wizard wcj World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 14th and final event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Austin show hours are Friday, November 17, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Austin is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Austin, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/austin.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture  stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.

The 2017-18 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

