New Delhi and Mumbai - Delegation of exporters of Olive Oil, olives, frozen fruits and other food products visited India from Nov 3-7, 2017,

FIFI SPAIN DELEGATION 2017

-- The Economic Office of the Embassy of Spain in India and Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), have associated together to coordinate a delegation of Spanish Food and Technology companies participating in World Food India.The visiting delegation participated at World Food India from November 3-5, 2017, in New Delhi and proceeded to Mumbai for November 6-7, 2017.The food companies dealing with olive oil, frozen fruits and vegetables and vegetable preserves were a part of the delegation and the Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), worked as an associate to Embassy of Spain and helped in running the business side of the entire delegation. FIFI is an wcj apex chamber, which represents over 6500 importers and retailers from India and works closely with various country governments and Government of India agencies to benefit member importers with an objective to bring international products to end consumers.Mr. Uday Chugh, Founder Director, Forum of Indian Food Importers said, "It gives us immense pleasure to associate with Embassy of Spain, it is interesting to see the changing food dynamics and developing an interest in the Indian market. Such delegations are citation enough that India is making a mark on the global food map and numerous groups are willing to expand here." He also noted that "This event won't have been a success without the able support of our colleagues from Embassy of Spain especially Mr. Juan Anotonio, and also my fellow FIFI directors Amit Lohani and Rakesh Banga."INDUSTRIAS ALIMENTARIAS DE NAVARRA S.A.UCONGELADOS DE NAVARRA S.A.ULTRACONGELADOS VIRTO, S.A.