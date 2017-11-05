News By Tag
Stan Sher of Dealer eTraining Launches Tune Up Tuesday Training Segment For Automotive Professionals
Stan Sher of Dealer eTraining to launch a weekly video training segment to motivate and empower automotive sales professionals
Stan Sher founded Dealer eTraining in 2010 and has had the privilege to train over fifty automobile dealerships onsite while also working with four dealer associations. In addition he has been published in some of the biggest automotive retail publications in the industry. Prior to starting Dealer eTraining Stan Sher worked in a few dealerships where he sold vehicles and managed Sales, Internet and Business Development departments for seven years. Stan said that YouTube has allowed people to grow and audience and express themselves to the world and this time I felt ready to do just that.
While the basics of automobile sales have generally always been the same Stan Sher claims to offer his own unique twist with his training method. "Tune Up Tuesday" will have Stan speaking about the strategies in the business as well as provide motivational stories from his experiences in both life and work. "When I got into the business three years ago I had no idea what I was getting into," says Chelsie Stanton of Ganley Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Painesville, OH. She added that "Stan spent a year training my dealership and I gained the skills that I needed to be able to support my family". Chelsie Stanton was promoted to Guest Relations/Business Development Manager after only one year in the business due to the support of Dealer eTraining and Stan Sher.
Arwin Bharaj of Open Road Honda says that Stan worked for him many years ago as a young manager where he managed the business development center, desked and closed deals, oversaw the parts department and improved overall dealership wcj operations for Honda OEM validation. "I later brought Stan to consult my BDC department at Caldwell Toyota where we had serious OEM compliance issues and he turned us around in two weeks" added Mr. Bharaj. Stan Sher was very honored to learn from colleagues and clients that he was able to make an impact for them. This inspired him to created "Tune Up Tuesday". So far the series has released two successful episodes on the Automotive Ad Builder YouTube channel. The channel currently has over 41.1 million views.
The retail automotive industry has been fortunate to have many sales trainers and experts that have provided solutions for automobile dealerships in order to help increase sales. There are clearly some well-established business strategists that offer their opinions and experiences to share with the world. Stan Sher is here to do his part and help the industry.
Stan Sher partnered Dealer eTraining with Auto Ad Builder in 2016 in order to be able to offer vehicle-marketing solutions to car dealerships in addition to sales training and business consulting. Together the partnership has helped grow the presence of some newer dealerships in the New Jersey area. Stan has also recently done consulting work with JD Power and Associates as well as conduct professional workshops on the art of sales and marketing. "Tune Up Tuesday with Stan Sher" will air over the next few months every single Tuesday. "I plan to release as much content as I possibly can and will share examples from my own experiences to help sales professionals thrive in their industry" says Stan.
Auto Ad Builder has been serving car dealers since 1995. Auto Ad Builder and Dealer eTraining have multiple office locations throughout New York and New Jersey.
