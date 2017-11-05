 
Digital Marketing Firm Auto Ad Builder Expands Marketing Services To Automotive Body Repair Shops

Automotive digital marketing firm Auto Ad Builder to provide marketing services for automotive body repair shops.
 
 
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- It is no secret that the automotive industry on the retail side has been known to invest heavy advertising budgets in digital advertising. The reason for this is because every automobile dealership is competing to sell and service more vehicles. This leaves almost no opportunity for another multibillion-dollar part of the industry to focus on marketing and branding. The automotive body repair shop is one of the most profitable small businesses in the entire automotive industry. Auto Ad Builder has done the research and concluded that Auto Body Repair shops do not take the time to invest in the appropriate marketing solutions that will help drastically increase Return on Investment. "These businesses typically rely on referrals from auto insurance companies or word of mouth advertising from people referring their friends" says Stan Sher, partner of Auto Ad Builder.

Auto Ad Builder has found that auto body repair shops either do not have a website with search engine listing or they have an antiquated website that is difficult to use. It is time for auto body repair shops to step up their marketing game and get in front of more consumers. When doing a Google search for "auto body repair" while being located in Central New Jersey Auto Ad Builder found 10,700,000. The searches bring up most commonly used third party sites like "Angie's List" or "Yelp" and a few local shops that only have wcj an average of eight to ten reviews. "This means that most auto body repair businesses are doing well naturally with the amount of work that has been coming in that they have not had the chance to think about missed opportunity to do business" says Stan Sher.

A local body shop owner in the Edison, NJ area was blown away when they were presented with how their business currently looks online and later shown what it could look like. Auto Ad Builder will be offering websites, content management, social media management services, press releases and video marketing services. In addition, Stan Sher from Auto Ad Builder is a professional public speaker and video personality that can help auto body shops create appropriate videos and commercials for YouTube as well as other media sources. Auto Ad Builder's partnership with the national automotive consulting company Dealer eTraining allows the firm to also offer consulting and training services to businesses that want to improve on their sales efforts as well.

Auto body repair shops will now have a full-fledged digital marketing solutions partner when they team up with Auto Ad Builder. Auto Ad Builder has recently expanded the corporate development team in order to provide better quality services for clients in the automotive industry. Auto Ad Builder was built by two automotive industry professionals that know how to market and sell automobiles as well as other automotive services. This is not just a regular advertising agency that provides a "one size fits all" service to numerous industries without fully understanding them.

Auto Ad Builder has been serving car dealers since 1995 while Dealer eTraining has been providing training and consulting services since 2010. The firms have multiple office locations throughout New York and New Jersey.

Visit Auto Ad Builder (http://autoadbuilder.com/)

Visit Dealer eTraining (http://dealeretraining.com/)

