Gina Greenwood, Shareholder at Baker Donelson to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Gina Greenwood, Shareholder at Baker Donelson, will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Back to the Basics: A Practical Guide in Combatting Ransomware LIVE Webcast" This event is scheduled for November 13, 2017 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/technology/com...

Event Synopsis:

Ransomware is a special type of malware cyber attack that is designed to hijack and disable the functionality of a computer and demand payments cyber from victims to have their files decrypted. In May of this year a massive ransomware attack known as "Wanna Cry" hit over 1 million computer systems in hospitals, other businesses and homes around the globe. With the surprising number of ransomware attacks recorded already this year, industry watchers and analysts are anticipating stronger and widespread proliferation of these attacks.

In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework of Ransomware. Speakers will present the best practices and strategies in combatting ransomware and how to respond if you are attacked.

Key topics include:

·         Ransomware: Fundamental Framework

·         Recent Ransomware Attacks

·         Identifying Potential Risks and Pitfalls

·         Best Practices and Practical Tips in Combatting Ransomware

·         How to respond if you are attacked

About Gina Greenwood

Gina Greenwood advises clients across the country from Atlanta office of Baker Donelson.

She concentrates her practice in a wide range of cyber liability matters across the education, banking, hospitality and health care industries, including legal privacy / security compliance, breach preparedness and response, legal defense of government investigations, and litigation.

Gina also has a high-end specialization in HIPAA Privacy and Security Rule compliance; 42 CFR Part 2 privacy compliance,  EHR implementation  and donation;  HIE's;  meaningful use audits; Stark Law & Anti-Kickback Statute compliance / investigations; EMTALA; corporate transactions and many other regulatory matters pertinent to health care entities.

Gina is a frequent speaker for hospitals, academic medical centers, businesses and professional wcj organizations on the topics of Cyber Liability and Data Breaches and EMTALA.  Gina has been recognized by Chambers USA as a leading health care lawyer and by Georgia Trend Magazine as a Legal Elite.  She is listed in Best Lawyers in America (2017).

Gina provided expert legal testimony to US Commission on Civil Rights in Washington, DC on EMTALA and Mental Health in March 2014 and U.S. Congressional testimony on EMTALA in September 2014.   Her full bio is available at http://www.bakerdonelson.com/gina-g-greenwood3/.

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
