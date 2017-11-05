News By Tag
The First Seeds--A 3D Rhapsody of Sound and Images, Video Mapping Show at Weiwuying Sixth Theater
A performance ceremony to celebrate the completion of Weiwuying Center for the Arts
Please mark the date on Nov.22-26 starting at 7pm and release your mind and steps in the grass to the Metropolitan Park, the Central Grassy Area at Weiwuying Center of Arts and join with the most astonishing 3D rhapsody of sound and images, video mapping Show, The First Seeds. The top-nosh and international class creation demonstrates collaboration between the top artists and production team and embodies Taiwan's vibrant spirit!
Theaters in 21th centaury are no longer limited in the genres of music, dancing, and drama performances. The creations and experience of multimedia and immersive theater will provide brand-new imagination, enjoyment, and interaction spaces between creators and the audience.Wonders of Art, the creative team of the thematic show: Window of the City for 2010 Shanghai World Expo, returns with this cross-boundary new media performance. After integrating the concept of the architectural design that Weiwuying is surrounded by banyan-tree originally, Wonders of Art is inspired to take the audience to a fascinating journey into the woods of the memory under banyan tree.
Abundant history+ cross-boundary presentation=
The customized building video mapping show will not only present the architectural concepts ofWeiwuying, but also showcase its historical development from military camps in the past to one of the leading centers of the arts in the world. The audience will enjoy travelling in a time tunnel to the past for a tea time break under a banyan tree or for a pleasant chat, namely countless old good times in our memories. As the show goes on, the audience will encounter the enthusiastic anticipation that the artists cultivate in the First Seeds: Wishes that Weiwuying could plant seeds full of artistic nutrition and that everyone could immerse in everlasting wonders of arts here. Starting with the amazing giant video mapping show, joining by numerous genres of live performances, an unlimited well-rounded art feast is ready to sweep the world! The special casting is listed but not limited to the follows: the most well-known children chorus in southern Taiwan, Kaohsiung Children Chorus, is going to sing "The Ode to Joy" to present joyful and glorious music. Mystery dancers and singers will pop up along with the images mapping to demonstrate interactions in virtual reality. Your imagination goes even wilder when many famous world music bands present songs in the very well-known Hotter than the Sun Music Festival that best fit for the people's memory of local culture.
The First Seeds: Interactive Audiovisual Installation Exhibition
Apart from the video mapping show and world music concert, Wonders of Art additionally holds an exhibition of interactive audiovisual installations at the Banyan Plaza. The installations are the creations of young Taiwanese artists under instructions of experts. Now the young artists are whole-heartedly working on their piece of work and are looking forward to presenting the best of their creation to audience coming to the exhibition. The outstanding creations further enrich The First wcj Seeds, and they will be exhibited along with the video mapping show throughout the five days, which for sure cannot be expected more!
Director in chief, Serina Chen, said the title The First Seeds stands for the ambition to be the pioneer who opens a new era for the new media arts in Taiwan. She has born a great expectation that this show can really become the first seeds of the art power growing stronger and more splendid in Southern Taiwan, and even Asia!
Time and Place
THE FIRST SEEDS – A 3D Rhapsody of Sound and Images, Video Mapping Show at Weiwuying Center for the Arts will be a performance of three sessions in every night between November 22nd to November 26th, Wednesday to Sunday, at 7 at night at lawn area south to the Opera House. The Interactive Audiovisual Installation Exhibition will be open from 5 to 6:30 pm. During video mapping show sessions, the installations will be open to limited audience, tickets to be offered by information desks on two sides of the outdoor theater.
Advised by Ministry of Culture
Organized by Preparatory Office of the Weiwuying Center for the Arts
Co-organized by Education Bureau, Kaohsiung City Government
Created by Wonders of Art Creations
Co-created by Taipei Arts International Association
Image in Motion Theater Company
Media Contact
Sarah Liao +886 916-683-715 taia.sarahliao@
Charlene Hsieh +886 920-075-493 taia.charlenehsieh@
Contact
Charlene
***@gmail.com
