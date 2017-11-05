News By Tag
ThePalaceonWheels Announces Special Offer on Selected Departure Dates
Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd, the leading organizer of group of India's luxury trains has excited to announced that the lavish Palace on Wheels train.
In a conversation with the Business head of the company, Mr. Santosh wcj Gupta, said "Palace on Wheels which is one of the best and exceptional luxury train to explore the royal state of Rajasthan not only cover the outstanding destinations but its unaccountable mishmash of delight, luxury, adventure, and charm throughout the journey will let anyone feel like a king and now this special offer make vacations more excited."
Furthermore he added, The Palace on Wheels , which operates weekly tours to the royal state of Rajasthan from September to April every year departs every Wednesday from New Delhi concludes its weeklong journey in Delhi itself. To avail this special offer and best discounted price, please choose any of the specific departure dates (1st Nov 2017,15th Nov 2017,22th Nov 2017, 29th Nov 2017,13th Dec 2017,20th Dec 2017,27th Dec 2017, 10th Jan 2018, 04th Apr 2018) on https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org/
For more information, please visit: https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org/
Media Contact
ThePalaceonWheels.org
9810071704
***@thepalaceonwheels.org
