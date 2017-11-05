 
News By Tag
* Palace on Wheels offer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765


ThePalaceonWheels Announces Special Offer on Selected Departure Dates

Travelogy India Pvt. Ltd, the leading organizer of group of India's luxury trains has excited to announced that the lavish Palace on Wheels train.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Palace on Wheels offer

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Services

DELHI, India - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- It covers some of the prominent destinations of the northern and north-western India on its 07 nights and 08 days itinerary (Delhi - Jaipur - Sawai Madhopur - Chittorgarh - Udaipur - Jaisalmer - Jodhpur - Bharatpur - Agra - Delhi) provide special offer on selected departure dates. On the booking of the specific departure date the tourists won't experience an infinite colour of India in lavish way but more over they can enjoy special features like complimentary airport transfer, huge discounted prices and Delhi sightseeing tours.

In a conversation with the Business head of the company, Mr. Santosh wcj Gupta, said "Palace on Wheels which is one of the best and exceptional luxury train to explore the royal state of Rajasthan not only cover the outstanding destinations but its unaccountable mishmash of delight, luxury, adventure, and charm throughout the journey will let anyone feel like a king and now this special offer make vacations more excited."

Furthermore he added, The Palace on Wheels , which operates weekly tours to the royal state of Rajasthan from September to April every year departs every Wednesday from New Delhi concludes its weeklong journey in Delhi itself. To avail this special offer and best discounted price, please choose any of the specific departure dates (1st Nov 2017,15th Nov 2017,22th Nov 2017, 29th Nov 2017,13th Dec 2017,20th Dec 2017,27th Dec 2017, 10th Jan 2018, 04th Apr 2018) on https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org/ and explore northern India aboard the Palace on Wheels. To know more about the tariff, departures, facilities, booking and enquiries log on to our website.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thepalaceonwheels.org/offer/

Media Contact
ThePalaceonWheels.org
9810071704
***@thepalaceonwheels.org
End
Source:ThePalaceonWheels.org
Email:***@thepalaceonwheels.org
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orient Rail Journeys News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share