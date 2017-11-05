 
FreeSWITCHService Announced IP PBX Solution for Retail Business

FreeSWITCH IP PBX is a soft PBX solution that delivers audio and/or video, and data content as per business requirements across various industry domains.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Retail business is thriving as aspiring entrepreneurs prefer to sell the goods directly to the customer through both online and offline ways. IP PBX solution can help the retailers in establishing a robust communication system to gain the customer's trust while dealing with increasing competition in the sector.

FreeSWITCHService, a leading VoIP solution provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Limited, has announced PBX software solution, especially for the retail business. In a statement given on this occasion, a spokesman at FreeSWITCHService elaborated the company's objective behind offering customized IP PBX solution to the retail industry with these words: " The retail business is full of opportunities as people can now purchase things on the move using the smart devices. But then, this business requires a continuous focus on the customer service to survive and thrive in intensifying competition. Not only that, the retailers have to manage the demand-supply chain as well in order to keep a balance between the consumer demand and inventory. In serving both these purposes, communication can help the retailer a lot. As the conventional PBX is getting obsolete quickly, retailers can bank on more reliable and scalable IP PBX solutions. We develop PBX software using FreeSWITCH platform to enable retailers to offer customer services through a robust business communication network. Our FreeSWITCH IP PBX can be readily integrated with the existing PSTN network as the solution remains highly compatible with different communication-related systems. What's more, our hosted PBX solution can offer a great mobility to the retail business and the retailers can readily establish a long distance communication using the VoIP gateways in a cost-effective manner." He concluded.

Technical head of IP PBX domain at FreeSWITCHService listed a few benefits and showed the importance of customized FreeSWITCH-based IP PBX solution for the retailers in these words: " Our IP PBX solution offers many services to meet the company's unified communication requirements. Retailers have to invest more in product purchase to ensure consistent supply, and with our customized IP PBX software, they can get rid of a huge expenditure over phone bills on YoY basis. It's easy to get flexibility and scalability wcj in transferring voice, video, and any form of data at affordable rates with our IP PBX solution. We offer features like unlimited auto attendants, cell phone integration, caller ID customization, and CRM integration that can assist the retailers to improve customer satisfaction ratio significantly. Our FreeSWITCH IP PBX software has easy operation and maintenance through GUI-based configuration. We offer high-quality solutions at highly competitive rates and even small retailers can leverage the benefits of technological advancements of PBX domain." He concluded.

FreeSWITCHService has served the global enterprise clientele with FreeSWITCH-based VoIP solutions in the domains of IVR (Interactive Voice Response), SBC (Session Border Controller), and Softswitch. Get the more insight about customized IP PBX software (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/solutions/freeswitchippbx) solutions by visiting the company's page.

