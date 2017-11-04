News By Tag
Philosophy Offers More Than You Think
In a world of STEM and startups, what value does philosophy have in the modern world?
The roundtable discussion includes YouTube celebrity philosopher Greg Sadler, international ACT and SAT tutor Kreigh Knerr, and local high school senior Chloe Zempel. Mitch Teich of Milwaukee Public Radio's Lake Effect will be moderator for the discussion.
Though many people expect philosophy to be a dry exercise examining dead ideas—mostly ones found in obscure academic journals—this roundtable will explore the vitality of philosophy in everyday life. Each of the panelists brings a distinct experience with philosophy, experiences which will frame much of the conversation.
The moderated discussion will last for forty-five minutes, with the remaining fifteen minutes available for audience questions.
Greg Sadler has a PhD in philosophy from Southern Illinois University. His philosophy YouTube channel has over 4 million views, and he is a seemingly indefatigable international speaker and podcast guest. Greg's diverse professional career includes teaching philosophy in a maximum security prison and acting as Editor of Stoicism Today. A recent focus for Greg involves the insights philosophy contributes wcj to handling anger in the workplace. In his own words, "I move between two worlds as a bilingual translator – the world of traditional academia, in which I write, teach, consult, and research – and the wider world in which we all (including academics) live, work, think, love, and deal with equally fundamental issues." Greg is President of ReasonIO where he puts 'philosophy into practice' and teaches ethics at Marquette University. https://www.youtube.com/
Kreigh Knerr is a former junior high math teacher who runs Knerr Learning Center in Delafield, Wisconsin. As a curriculum consultant, he's done everything from improve schools' performance on national and statewide STEM tests to help high school English teachers incorporate more nonfiction texts into their classrooms. Author of Tips from the Top: A Tutor to the 1% Reveals His Tricks and creator of the QuotEd educational apps, Kreigh is a leader in the slow reading movement and on the board of advisors for App Ed Review, 'The Leading Resource for Using Educational Apps'. http://www.knerrtutoring.com/
Chloe Zempel is a senior at Lake Country Lutheran High School in Hartland, Wisconsin, where she serves on the executive board of both Student Government and National Honor Society. Chloe plans to study Strategic Communications in college, and this past summer participated in Kreigh's reading seminar, which includes several philosophy texts.
