Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Singapore's Celebrating Diversity Photo Competition Winners Meet British Royalty

Local winners Wong Chek Poh and Harris Norzlan met HRH The Duchess of Cornwall during an evening reception hosted by His Excellency The British High Commissioner
 
 
CENTRAL, Singapore - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore (BritCham) was delighted to extend an invitation from the British High Commission to the 1st and 2nd Prize Winners of our recent Celebrating Diversity Photography Competition.

The reception event for HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, held on Wednesday, 1st November at His Excellency's Residence Eden Hall, included senior representatives from British business, among others.

Recently completing its 2nd year, the Photography Competition which is organised by the Chamber's Diversity and Inclusion committee, aims to highlight the importance of diversity to people of all ages and cultures. The competition was held from 10th August to 13th October followed by shortlisting and judging of the winners by the Committee members, representing corporate members of the Chamber with a significant interest in this topic including our Diversity Sponsor, Barclays.br>
Our winners each met HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and had an opportunity to showcase and discuss their photographs which were on display for the evening.

The winner, Wong Chek Poh, 56, comments: "Thank you to the British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore for organising the contest. My passion in photography goes back some 30 years. Taking part in photo contests not only enables me to compete against fellow enthusiasts and improve, but it allows me to travel and to meet interesting people. While winning this contest was great, the chance to meet HRH The Duchess of Cornwall was icing on the cake!"

2nd Prize Winner Harris Norzlan, 13, has been taking photographs since he was 6 years old: "I was over the moon when I received the good news. It was a privilege to be invited to the social gathering event at Eden Hall with my father and to be amongst the important people. It was an honour to meet HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, who asked about my background and my involvement in photography. She even gave me words of encouragement to pursue my passion which made me very happy. I have been involved in photography since I was 6 years old. I joined Edgefield Primary School Photography Club in 2011 and was elected to be the President in 2015. Throughout the years, I have joined and won several photography competitions. In 2015, I was given the opportunity to visit Cambodia for an overseas photography expedition. I have also been selected wcj by National Geographic Young Explorer for a trip to Borneo with Casey Anderson, a National Geographic wildlife expert and photographer."

Cash prizes will be distributed to the top 3 winners and for the most popular photograph at a further presentation event organised by the Chamber in January 2018. This event will showcase all 12 of the shortlisted entries, who will go on to feature in a 2018 Desktop Calendar produced in partnership by the Chamber and sponsor Barclays. Full details of the contest can be found on our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/1646431795587372/app/292725327421649.

The Chamber's Diversity and Inclusion committee promotes the diversity agenda through regular events and publications such as our Getting Started in Diversity & Inclusion booklet, the content of which is summarised at http://www.britcham.org.sg/static-pages/getting-started-in-diversity-and-inclusion. The Chamber also champions diversity through the inclusion of a specific category recognising businesses leading the way at our Annual Business Awards. In 2017 this category was awarded to PwC (http://www.britcham.org.sg/static-pages/18th-annual-business-awards-winner-pwc-for-embracing-diversity-inclusion).

Photographs in compliment to this release are available on request.

Lucy Haydon
***@britcham.org.sg
British Chamber of Commerce, Singapore
Email:***@britcham.org.sg Email Verified
Click to Share