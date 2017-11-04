News By Tag
Dog Quality Launches Washable Dog Diapers for Amputees
The addition of their amputee dog diapers in both male and female designs builds on their existing line of diapers, bands, pads and blankets that help parents manage dog incontinence.
Dog Quality's Washable Wonders™ Amputee Dog Diapers are most needed for dogs that have a rear leg amputation who are incontinent either due to paralysis or as a result of age. Amputations themselves are common in dogs that have had bone cancer or injury requiring the removal of a leg. Dogs may also require an amputation in order to safeguard against further injuries that can result when their paralysis eliminates all feeling in their rear legs. An amputee dog may have one or both rear legs removed.
"The idea for creating an effective diaper for dog amputees came from customer feedback. We would hear about the challenges that parents with incontinent amputee dogs faced. Many had tried to simply close up the leg hole in diapers they found in the market, but the fit was never appropriate, and the diapers would not stay on properly. wcj It became very clear that there was a real need for an effective diaper that could properly protect incontinent amputee dogs and at the same time ensuring maximum comfort and fit," describes Dog Quality's CEO Ann-Marie Fleming.
The development of Dog Quality's amputee diapers involved dog parents looking for a solution who helped test prototypes until the perfect diaper was created.
"Fitting a dog that is missing a rear leg is challenging, especially because there are different types of amputations. Some dogs still have the hip joint, or a stump while others may have had everything removed as part of their surgery. Not having a rear leg or legs to help secure the diaper makes creating the right fit critical. We could not have designed this diaper without the feedback we received from our test group who used our amputee diaper prototypes on their own dogs," adds Fleming.
To assist with securing the diaper in even the most challenging of circumstances, Dog Quality also recently launched Stretchable Straps that secure to a dog's harness and then to the diaper or band keeping them in place even overnight.
Dog Quality expects to add new products to its lineup over the coming months including super-sized versions of their popular incontinence blankets and a larger stroller for bigger dogs called the Big Dogger.
About Dog Quality:
Dog Quality is a global eCommerce company dedicated to creating products that improve the quality of life for senior dogs. Our products specifically help manage dog incontinence and mobility challenges that many of our senior dogs face.For more info visit: https://DogQuality.com
