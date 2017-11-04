News By Tag
Women Organizing Women Celebrates the Season at Annual Holiday Gala
The silent auction aim to raise $15,000 to support will benefit WOW's Showcase of the Arts Summer Youth Mentor Program.
Event: Fire and Ice 4th Annual Gala
Location:28699 Old town Front St. Temecula, CA 92590
Date: December 3, 2017 Attire: Formal/After5
Cost: $75 Show Time: 6pm– 8pm Parking: FREE
TICKETS, Event Sponsorship and Donations please visit website: www.womenorganizingwomeninc.org For questions call: 951.926.7400:
The festive, formal evening will feature amazing food by Baily's Restaurant along with entertainment by the incomparable jazz artist, Sherry Williams. The evening will also include a silent auction featuring items by Thomas Blackshear's Art and donated pieces by art collector Sylvia Dorsey. Guests will enjoy mixing and mingling, while enjoying the festive holiday atmosphere overlooking Temecula's Historic Old Town. A video presentation and an award ceremony will close the unforgettable evening.
Each year Women Organizing Women, Inc. collaborates with community partners to host 'Showcase of the Arts', a free summer arts and mentoring/workshop program. This program focuses on developmental skills in the arts, building self-esteem in the hearts and minds of wcj the underprivileged, special needs, and at- risk youth. The finale of the program showcases the young artist performing his/her Artistry to the public.
Also included in their fundraising is 'The Lydia Project". The Lydia Project is an intensive one-on-one training program designed to educate, equip and prepare women to become self-reliant on their ability to utilize their creative gifts and talents as a means to develop grass root or micro businesses. They will learn strategies necessary for becoming successful business owners and more.
WOW Inc. is proud to announce its 2018 fundraising goal of $15,000 to support the "Showcase of Arts' and "The Lydia Project'. By raising $15,000, the WOW Holiday Auction has the power to provide dozens of women and girls the opportunity to become empowered towards self-sufficient and gain sustainable incomes, while gaining spiritual and emotional healing. These programs will serve as a conduit in renewing their faith, strengthening their relationships via networking, and increasing their spiritual awareness by implementing spiritual principals of stewardship.
ABOUT WOMEN ORGANIZING WOMEN, INC.
Women Organizing Women, Inc. is a non-profit Christian based, community-oriented organization that collaborates with partners and non-profit community leaders to provide support, resources and tools that will educate, empower, inspire and assist them in spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ though evangelistic outreach efforts, mentoring at-risk youth, and support for the undeserved woman, thereby building and impacting their local communities. Learn more at https://womenorganizingwomeninc.org/
ABOUT SPMG MEDIA
SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/
Contact
Robin McCoy
***@gmail.com
