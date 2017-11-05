 
Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765


Salute Life Presents "Unplug Miami 2017"

 
 
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Salute Life envisioned by the late Jamel Houseworth is a lifestyle platform and genuine voice from the culture that honors artist, creators and innovators globally.  Due to the current conditions of the world today, Salute Life leaders Kevin Nixon and Atiba "Broadway" Williams decided to embark upon creating an experiential experience to change the tone during Art Basel Miami 2017 in Miami Beach. The idea of building a world bringing together incredibly talented creators and influencers of diverse backgrounds with an experience called Unplug.

 The Unplug kickoff event will take place December 8th at 6PM in the Miami Beach neighborhood at WeWork Lincoln Road. Miami Supercar Rooms, world's first members-only Auto Art Gallery and Gourmet Dining Experience will host the main event on Saturday, December 9th from 12 pm - 9  pm. This luxurious 15,000 sq ft venue is home to over $20 million of some of the most rare cars in the world.

  The concept of Unplug is an unplugging from the negativity and walking into an event lineup of creators whose passions and ideas surface via multiple mediums (think multimedia art, experiential pop-up shops, delectable eats, and good beats) and whose work is guaranteed to stimulate ALL of wcj your senses. A reality where hate never existed, and love is never resisted. Disconnecting from negativity where love and empowerment are celebrated, expect to see work ranging from large-scale canvas murals to artistic fashion and more. The team has curated a new art family of phenomenal talent from an artist who has earned a global impact such as Nicholle Kobi, Bourn Rich, Captain Casual and several others. Every artist in the family provides something invigorating and unique to the show which the world will soon appreciate. Unplug is a win for the artists participating as we will be taking no commission from the pieces sold. This will also be one of the most diverse shows at Art Basel with 8 women and 9 men proving that diversity and inclusion is key to life!

Art, Fashion and Supercars aside, guests can revel in the fact that they are unplugging for a cause. Salute Life has established a college scholarship fund "Shoot for the Stars" where a $3,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student. Sponsors such as Timberland, Steve Madden, Utility Brand have donated merchandise which will be raffled off during the events. Proceeds from the raffle will be provided to The Miami Foundation to aid in hurricane relief efforts for victims in U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

For more key details go to www.salute.life and RSVP for the events unplug.splashthat.com

All Media Inquiries and Credentialing, please contact Kevin Nixon | hello@salute.life

Atibia Williams
***@salute.life
Source:Salute Life
Email:***@salute.life Email Verified
