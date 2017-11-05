 
Matcha Design Awarded at Thirteenth Annual 2017 International Davey Awards

 
 
Matcha Design (Tulsa, OK) - 2017 Davey Awards winner
Matcha Design (Tulsa, OK) - 2017 Davey Awards winner
TULSA, Okla. - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Full-service digital design agency Matcha Design reclaims distinction at the 2017 International Davey Awards. The Tulsa, Oklahoma based company was awarded five awards during last year's ceremony.

The 2017 worldwide honor to the "Creative Davids" who triumph against industry Goliaths through innovation and big ideas includes four awards to Matcha Design— adding one gold and three silver winning entries from the 13th Annual Davey Awards ceremony.

The Davey Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AVIA), including its Executive Director Derek Howard who feels this year's participants "truly reflect the notion that small agencies produce big ideas".

Once again we take pride in the recognition of our work by the International Davey Awards. The Matcha Design team consistently delivers our quality & innovative approach to wcj each of our clients— aligned with the big ideas from small agencies sentiment that the Davey Awards are all about.

- Chris Lo
Founder/Owner Matcha Design

Matcha Design has received gold for their work on TUBIS in the Corporate Identity Logos category, and silver awards for the FairPoint President's Club Print Campaign for Promotional Branding, Henderson B2B Magazine Ad, and Level 3 Season's Greetings (Level 3 Communications) [2016] for Online Advertising & Marketing Branded Content.

For more information, visit: https://goo.gl/wQWpsp.

