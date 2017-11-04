Montclair Art Museum to Offer Discounted Admission for Veterans

Discount Program Launches on Veterans Day, November 11, 2017

-- This Veterans Day, the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) honors all those who have served in the military with the launch of a discounted admission program for veterans. Veterans will be welcomed with free admission on Saturday, November 11 and receive the discounted rate of $10 admission going forward.The Montclair Art Museum has had a long tradition of honoring individuals in the military. A proud Blue Star Museums participant, MAM has participated in this national collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums wcj across America to offer free admission to the nation's active duty military personnel including National Guard and Reserve and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day since 2010. This year, the Museum went beyond the limits of the national program to expand this offer year-round for active military and their families.Veterans will be required to show ID for the discount program. Accepted forms of ID include a NJ license with veteran designation and veterans association cards.