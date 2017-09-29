News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EnvisionRxPlus Offers Connecticut Residents the Lowest Medicare Part D Plan Premium in the State
Medicare beneficiaries in Connecticut can choose an affordable Part D plan that includes an extensive network of national chains and local pharmacies
"As a part of EnvisionRxOptions, a national healthcare company that focuses on pharmacy care, our EnvisionRxPlus plan gives Medicare beneficiaries access to the medications they need at a price they can better afford," said Bill Epling, president of EnvisionInsurance. "In addition to the low premium, we don't limit our members to only one or two pharmacies where they can get the lowest copays. Our plan includes a large number of preferred pharmacies in our network."
EnvisionRxPlus members can fill prescriptions at thousands of pharmacies nationwide, and have the option to receive lower copays using a preferred pharmacy. Unlike many other plans, EnvisionRxPlus offers an extensive list of preferred pharmacies, including the nation's leading drugstore chains, mass retailers and independent pharmacies. Additionally, members can conveniently fill prescriptions through mail order to potentially save even more.
Drawing on the strength of EnvisionRxOptions, EnvisionInsurance is able to offer the EnvisionRxPlus plan at a lower cost without sacrificing quality. Members can get answers to their questions from the company's 100% U.S.-based customer service team, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The plan also provides members with web and mobile tools that make it easy to access benefit information on the go.
"Many will choose EnvisionRxPlus for the low monthly price, and they will stay with us because of our great coverage and service," said Epling. "Envision has been quickly rising in popularity with Medicare beneficiaries and insurance brokers who have witnessed our commitment to making prescription medications more affordable."
Medicare beneficiaries need to make their Medicare Part D prescription plan election for 2018 during Open Enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, 2017. Medicare-eligible wcj residents of Connecticut can learn more about EnvisionRxPlus online at envisionrxplus.com or by calling toll-free, 888-377-1439.
EnvisionRxPlus is a Medicare-approved Part D Prescription Drug plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in EnvisionRxPlus depends on contract renewal. Limitations, copayments and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premiums, and/or copayments may change on January 1 of each year. Members must continue to pay their Medicare Part B premium. The pharmacy network may change at any time. Members will receive notice when necessary.
About EnvisionRxOptions and EnvisionInsurance
A wholly owned subsidiary of Rite Aid Corporation, EnvisionRxOptions is a healthcare company with a visibly different approach to pharmacy benefits. Its Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan provider, EnvisionInsurance offers coverage for employer groups (EGWP) and individuals through EnvisionRxPlus. The EnvisionRxPlus plan offers a low cost premium, thousands of covered drugs including brand, generic and specialty medications, and a large pharmacy network that includes national retail chains and many small, independent pharmacies. For more information, visit envisionrxoptions.com or envisionrxplus.com.
###
[2] Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), 2017. Retrieved from: https://www.cms.gov/
Contact
Bobby Creek
***@envisionrx.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse