SUNUP Names Jaimee Vasquez Director of Corporate Compliance

Vasquez Photo - Press Release

SUNUP Insurance Services

Bob Lougen

bob@sunupinsurance.com

-- Jaimee Vasquez, a 12-year veteran in the insurance industry, has joined SUNUP Insurance Services as the Director of Corporate Compliance. She comes to SUNUP with a reputation as a trusted member of the insurance community, with both carriers and agents. Vasquez will be responsible for leading compliance for the company. Her experience with carrier relations will be a great asset in her new role at SUNUP.In Jaimee's capacity as Director of Corporate Compliance, she will manage all aspects of our carrier and vendor relationships as well as assist in directing the onboarding of new franchise locations. Jaimee is no stranger to the insurance industry having spent over a decade working with Independent Agents and Brokers, both Regional and National Insurance Carriers, MGAs, and Aggregators in multiple states. She got her start in the industry with Integra Insurance Services in 2006 where she began to understand what a vital role the insurance industry plays in the economy and our everyday life.During her tenure with Integra, Jaimee served as an Agency Specialist for their Partner Agent Program where she helped build many of the operating strategies they use today. This role incorporated many wide-ranging responsibilities which further led to her professional development. Jaimee also has considerable wcj experience working in underwriting, sales, and customer services. Jaimee is currently earning credit toward a B.B.A in Insurance & Risk Management through the University of Houston."We are excited to have Jaimee as a key member of our team. We have a broad vision for SUNUP as it relates to growth and most importantly providing an environment that will allow agents to be successful both personally and professionally. Jaimee is a proven specialist with a great deal of experience in dealing with carriers and agents and SUNUP will rely on Jaimee to help us provide the assistance need to ensure our agents success," said SUNUP CEO Todd Swicegood.