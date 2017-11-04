 
Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Tampa Bay Waterfront Resort Announces New Menu

Bay Harbor Hotel's Seaside Restaurant Unveils Upscale, Beach-Inspired Fare
 
 
Chef Joe Garcia
Chef Joe Garcia
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Bay Harbor Hotel and Beach Bar | Restaurant are rolling out a brand-new menu this month. With renovations and upgrades underway, Executive Chef Joe Garcia took is taking an innovative approach to the new fare, focusing on the "hero" of the plate and emphasizing seafood, smoked meat, and jackfruit.

The Curried Scallops feature four fresh divers, seared to perfection, and served on a bed of parsnip puree and topped with coconut curry aioli. A Chocolate Soy Glazed Pork Chop is a robust 12 oz. center cut, bone-in Dorac porkchop with a chocolate soy glaze made with bitter sweet Belgian chocolate, and served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Visions for the new menu appeal to the complexity of Florida's diversity. It blends the many cultures and cooking styles with a strong seafood presence. The Bay Harbor and Beach team also wanted to cater to those who may have different food restrictions and allergies, like vegetarians and those affected by Celiac disease. One of the new dishes includes a BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich which is made with mojo marinated jackfruit tossed in a Mango Chili barbeque sauce on a bed of cucumbers, and topped with slaw and Avocado Cucumber dressing.

"The inspiration for the new menu was simply this: upgraded venue, upgraded menu. As we work hard on renovations on the Bay Harbor Hotel and Beach Bar | Restaurant, we felt it was necessary to elevate our menu to complement. We consider ourselves a beach-forward concept as we provide a great beach culinary atmosphere, all while keeping various health and food trends in mind. We want our guests to know that we are not just a place to go to on the weekends, but a destination they can visit regularly to enjoy a great meal. Not to mention, we have a stunning sunset view!", said Executive Chef Joe Garcia.

About Bay Harbor Hotel: Bay Harbor Hotel's resort-style property is nestled among the lush tropical grounds at the edge of Tampa Bay and is conveniently located in close proximity to Tampa International Airport, the Westshore office market and downtown Tampa. The expansive property boasts a heated outdoor pool, 3200 sq. ft. pier with stunning wcj sunset views and private event space, fitness center, beach volleyball courts and 7,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space. The 276-room hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, 42'' flat screen TVs, coffeemakers, mini-refrigerators and expansive space to relax. Every guest room also comes with a private balcony offering sweeping views of Tampa's skyline and breathtaking sunset views. www.bayharbortampa.com

About Beach Bar & Restaurant: Beach Bar & Restaurant has introduced a distinctive beachfront dining experience to Tampa Bay. Located next to the Bay Harbor Hotel on the waterfront of Tampa Bay, Beach Bar & Restaurant is a 20,000 sq. ft. indoor/outdoor venue featuring three bars. This contemporary concept serves fresh seafood and American classic dishes with Caribbean flare. The restaurant is open seven days a week and serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night bites. http://www.beachtampa.com/

EVOLVE & CO PUBLIC RELATIONS + CREATIVE: Evolve & Co is a full-service branding, marketing, advertising and PR agency based downtown St. Petersburg.www.evolveandco.com

Editors: For details, or to schedule an interview contact Lisa Williams lisa@evolveandco.com or 727.490.9835 (tel:(727)%20490-9835).
End
Source:Bay Harbor Hotel
Email:***@evolveandco.com Email Verified
