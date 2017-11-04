News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shangri-La Springs continues renovations post-Hurricane Irma
Local historic property to complete renovations in 2018, unveils new logo
In the wake of Hurricane Irma, Shangri-La Springs paused its renovations for necessary cleanup. The property invested in significant cleanup efforts, collecting debris to repurpose as mulch and other reusable resources to use on the organic property. The boutique resort sustained minimal damage to its buildings, and its landscape and organic gardens sustained substantial damage, requiring significant rehabilitation. The two 80-year-old Mysore fig trees on the property withstood the effects of the hurricane.
"We are glad that Shangri-La Springs withstood the effects of Hurricane Irma, and that we are able to continue renovations,"
Shangri-La Springs is currently undergoing renovations to its Great House and Longhouse. Interior renovations to the Great House include an upgraded kitchen, enlarged dining room, upgraded restaurant patio, conference room and 21 guest rooms. In addition to the guest rooms in the Great House, Shangri-La Springs is renovating six rooms located near its spa. The property has started renovations to its upstairs guest rooms in the Great House, installing new plumbing and lighting, and has completed the renovation of its Longhouse ADA-compliant restrooms, expanding the stalls, adding air conditioning units and baby-changing tables. Renovations to the patio adjacent to the restaurant, the dining room and kitchen are underway and are slated for completion in the coming months.
As renovations are underway, Shangri-La Springs is pleased to also announce the unveiling of a new logo, representing the "rebirth" of Shangri-La Springs as a full-service hotel. The new logo, designed by Priority Marketing, a full-service marketing, public relations, advertising and digital marketing firm, mimics a small decorative tile that is located on the outside of the Great House. Filled with natural calming colors, the new logo accurately reflects the tranquil environment at Shangri-La Springs.
The Spa at Shangri-La Springs reopened following Hurricane Irma on Oct. 3 and remains open during renovations to the property on Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Shangri-La Springs will continue its Art & Nature Community Night in December. During the renovation, the property will continue venue rentals for weddings and private events. To book an event at Shangri-La Springs, call 239-949-0749 or visit www.Shangrilasprings.com/
About Shangri-La Springs
Built in 1921, Shangri-La Springs offers a variety of unique services including an organic restaurant, fitness studio, full-service organic spa, gift shop and event space. Currently under renovation, the property is scheduled to reopen as a full resort in the upcoming months. The resort, restaurant, and fitness facility are temporarily closed for renovation. The Spa at Shangri-La Springs will remain open during the renovation. The property specializes in offering guests a nexus of beneficial practices, activities and engagement including wellness classes, art shows, special events and programs. The restaurant serves an organic menu featuring herbs and produce from the on-site organic garden. The Spa at Shangri-La Springs offers a range of natural and organic treatments and products including facials, massages, eucalyptus steam room, far infrared sauna and private garden lounge. Shangri-La Springs is located at 27750 Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs. For more information on the resort, restaurant, spa and events on the property, call 239-949-0749 or go to www.ShangriLaSprings.com.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse