Nation of Islam Members Receive Disaster Relief Training at the Scientology Information Center
Continuing their tradition of working with people of all faiths, the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers held an introductory First Aid Seminar at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater for 45 members of the Nation of Islam.
Mr. Shannon Barnes, a member of the international disaster relief search and rescue team, Los Topos (which means "the moles" in Spanish, known for tunneling under debris of collapsed buildings to rescue trapped survivors of earthquakes and other such disasters) spoke to the group on volunteer disaster relief preparedness and staying safe in disaster zones.
"This training gave me a lot of insight and information on how to respond to disasters and help myself and others," said Sister Annie Muhammad. "In any event I will use the information I learned today. I also intend to share this with my friends and family. I am very thankful for this training and all others that I received through the Church of Scientology."
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers invites other groups and organizations to receive free training on disaster relief and wcj Assists at their Clearwater Center, 101 N. Fort Harrison Ave., downtown Clearwater.
For more information about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers program in Florida please contact (727) 467-6965 or e-mail clemencec@volunteerministers.org.
Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Relief Response:
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Disaster Response Team was born out of the World Trade Center disaster in New York City on September 11, 2001.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers, located in 120 different nations collaborate with over 1,000 organizations using their organizing skills to distribute water, food and first aid in conjunction with medical teams on site.
The Scientology Volunteer Minister Program was conceived by L. Ron Hubbard who wrote in 1991, "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence."
For more information please visit http://www.volunteerministers.org/
Photo Caption: Member of the international disaster response team Los Topos, Shannon Barnes, address members of the Nation of Islam on disaster relief basics at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater on October 28th.
