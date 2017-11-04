Fearless Memories Jewelry launches "Home for the Holiday's" Trunk shows

Contact

Memarie Gayle

***@fearlessmemories.com Memarie Gayle

End

-- Fearless Memories Jewelry launches "Home for the Holidays" trunk shows. A great reason to have your girlfriends over for some Holiday fun, plus a unique shopping experience. Your guest's will have a chance to win a free piece of jewelry. and as a host you will get great discounts and other perks. Designer Memarie Gayle, has styled out many photo shoots and music video's over the years. This is your chance to have her style you and your guest's out in her unique one of a kind Designs and get tips on how to incorporate Fearless Memories pieces into your own wardrobe.The Fearless Memories Home for the Holiday's Trunk show only last for two hours and is completely worked around the host's schedule. No presentations, just fun! What a great wcj way to do your Christmas shopping in a unique fun way! Not to mention a great reason to have a Holiday party in your home. Fearless Memories also offers an entire men's jewelry collection, making this a great way to shop for everyone on your list.If you're interested in having a Fearless Memories Home for the Holiday's trunk show in your home email inquiries to Designer@fearlessmemories.comvisitHttp://www.Fearlessmemories.com