Fearless Memories Jewelry launches "Home for the Holiday's" Trunk shows
The Fearless Memories Home for the Holiday's Trunk show only last for two hours and is completely worked around the host's schedule. No presentations, just fun! What a great wcj way to do your Christmas shopping in a unique fun way! Not to mention a great reason to have a Holiday party in your home. Fearless Memories also offers an entire men's jewelry collection, making this a great way to shop for everyone on your list.
If you're interested in having a Fearless Memories Home for the Holiday's trunk show in your home email inquiries to Designer@fearlessmemories.com
Http://www.Fearlessmemories.com
Memarie Gayle
***@fearlessmemories.com
