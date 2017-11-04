 
Estate Agent News secures sponsorship from Bridgend Specialist Software AgentPro

 
 
BRIDGEND, Wales - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- A news website for Estate Agents, Property Developers and Letting Agents, Estate Agent News, has hit the web running!

Estate Agent News is already proving popular with readers and has been warmly received by the property industry.

Estate Agent News is sponsored by established estate agent software developer, AgentPro.  Managing Director, Gareth John, explains why the company chose to sponsor a news website:

"We strive to add value to our estate agent clients wherever we can and we are always looking at new ways to do that.  We really want to provide as comprehensive a service as we possibly can, making life as stress free for them as possible.

"As well as Agent Pro, we can already offer estate agents everything from business telecoms and IT support wcj to digital marketing for estate agents - and they just have one telephone number to call to access everything.  We have plans to offer even more extensive features for our clients in 2018 - so watch this space!"

Sponsoring a news service adds to the comprehensive service AgentPro already offers estate agents and letting agents - and the company are keen for estate agents to share their news with others in the industry.  Editor Lisa Baker says:

"Estate Agent News has been created by a major player in the industry, and we want it to be run by property professionals, for property professionals.  If our clients have news or opinions that you think will interest others in your profession, then we want to hear about them.  We'll do the best we can to support our readership and will adapt our content based on the feedback we get – speaking of which - feedback is very welcome!"

Estate Agent News is already live – we hope you enjoy the read!  Visit us http://www.estateagentnews.co.uk

