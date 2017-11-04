Savoy South Dance Hall swings into action to help the Butterfly Effect of Golf raise funds for mentoring programs at the Charity Swing Dance at Clearwater's Fort Harrison.

Lisa Mansell

Lisa Mansell

-- The Savoy South Dance Hall will host their monthly Swing Dance for Charity in the Fort Harrison's Ballroom in downtown Clearwater on Thursday the 16th of November.The cost is $15, which includes refreshments and a dance class from 7 until 8pm. An open dance to the music of the Flag Band follows at 8. All proceeds will benefit the Butterfly Effect of Golf, a non-profit that provides mentorship and education in the sport of golf to instill at-risk youth with discipline and social skills.Savoy South Dance Hall founder and career dancer Arleene Bowles will lead the dance class and keep this retro dance party. A dance partner is not required, and dancers of all levels are encouraged to attend. More experienced dancers will help newbies master the basics of East Coast Swing."We are proud to have hosted dances for charities such as Toys for Tots, Bay Pines VA (Fisher House), the Pinellas Sheriff's Police Athletic League and the Boy Scouts of America," said Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology. "The Founder of Scientology, Mr. L. Ron wcj Hubbard said: 'A being is only as valuable as he can serve others' and this is one way that people can do this.""Retro parties are a lot of fun – especially for those who ever felt that they should have been born in another era. These Swing Dances for Charity bring people together for a fun evening, for a good cause," concluded Ms. Mansell.All donations from the entrance fee along with the "Cake Walk" style raffle will be tallied up at the end of the night and given to the Butterfly Effect of Golf.Savoy South gets its name from the famous Savoy Ballroom in New York. The Savoy Ballroom was the first integrated ballroom in the city. From its opening on March 26, 1926, the Savoy was an immediate success with its block-long dance floor and raised double bandstand. Nightly dancing attracted the best dancers in the New York area.The Fort Harrison, the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology, has been a venue for charitable events since its doors first opened in 1926.For more information about the event, please call (727) 467-6860 or email SavoySouthDance@outlook.com.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The latest owner, the Church of Scientology, completed a top to bottom restoration of the For Harrison in 2009, and since then has hosted over 320 community events there.