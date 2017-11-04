 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Richmond's Culinary History: Seeds of Change

Local authors Maureen Egan & Susan Winiecki will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Richmond's Culinary History
Richmond's Culinary History
 
RICHMOND, Va. - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Richmond's Culinary History: Seeds of Change

Local authors Maureen Egan & Susan Winiecki will be available to sign copies of book

Richmond's culinary history spans more than four hundred years and includes forgotten cooks and makers who paved the way for Richmond's vibrant modern food scene. The foodways of local Indian tribes were pivotal to the nation. Unconventional characters such as Mary Randolph, Jasper Crouch, Ellen Kidd, Virginia Randolph and John Dabney used food and drink to break barriers. Family businesses like C.F. Sauer and Sally Bell's Kitchen, recipient of a James Beard America's Classic Award, shaped the local community. Virginia Union University students and two family-run department stores paved the way for restaurant desegregation. Local journalists Maureen Egan and Susan Winiecki, founders of Fire, Flour & Fork, offer an engaging social history complete with classic Richmond wcj recipes.

About the Authors:

Maureen Egan and Susan Winiecki are co-founders of Real Richmond, creators of food tours that showcase Richmond's culinary offerings. They produce Richmond's Fire, Flour & Fork festival for the food curious each year. Maureen is the author of the Insiders' Guide to Richmond, VA. Susan is the editorial director of Richmond magazine and its sister publications. Both are heavily involved in many aspects of the Richmond community.

Join the authors for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

5501 West Broad St.

Richmond, VA 23230

When:  Saturday, November 25th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

Richmond's Culinary History: Seeds of Change

by Maureen Egan & Susan Winiecki

ISBN:  9781467138154

$21.99 | 192 pp. | paperback
